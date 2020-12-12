Today at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois is playing No. 15 Northwestern. Here are my thoughts from the first half, which ended with the Wildcats leading 14-3:
1. Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters should send a nice note to the Northwestern defenders, who dropped a sure interception on the fourth play on the game. Multiple Wildcats got their hands on the wobbly pass before it fell harmlessly to the turf.
2. Over the years, I have seen some miserable games weather-wise at Northwestern. Today looks like one of the worst. Wind, rain, cold. Your basic nightmare. I guess it shouldn't be a surprise the ball was coughed up early in the game. Or that James McCourt missed what would normally be an easy field goal.
3. Illinois punter Blake Hayes struggled last week against Iowa, averaging 38 yards on seven attempts. But on a cruddy day, he got off a 52-yard doozy on first his try. The boot pinned Northwestern deep its own territory. Hayes will have a difficult decision to make after this season. He is considered the top NFL prospect among college punters, but will also have the option to return to Illinois.
4. Maybe Lovie Smith should promise Hayes some more carries. For the second time this season, the tall Australian scampered for a first down on a fake punt. This time, he ran for 20 yards to keep the Illini drive alive. Impressive.
5. Northwestern's defense is normally good against the run. But Illinois tailbacks Chase Brown and Mike Epstein, and Peters, are doing solid work on the ground. I didn't expect that against a Pat Fitzgerald team that had last weekend off.
6. Questionable decision by Illinois to send Isaiah Williams into the game late in the first quarter after Peters drove the team deep into Northwestern territory. The drive stalled and the Illini settled for a McCourt field goal. The bigger worry is how Peters reacts after being pulled.
7. Sure enough, Peters struggled when he returned to the field. He finished the half just 3 of 10 for 21 yards. The conditions are certainly part of the problem. I expect we will see more of Williams in the second half.
8. Give Illinois a lot of credit for staying close in the first half. Especially considering the number of starters missing on defense. As I wrote on Friday, defensive backs Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs weren't able to go. Safety Sydney Brown is also out. That's a lot of talent and experience missing in the secondary. Fortunately for the Illini, Northwestern's offense isn't pass-happy.
9. A difficult call went against Illinois midway into the second quarter. Defensive back Derrick Smith was whistled for targeting on an incomplete pass. That means he is out for the rest of the day, the last thing the depleted defense needs. Heck, Lovie Smith might need to put on his pads at halftime. It would have been fine had the officials not thrown the flag.
10. Next up for Illinois? We don't know. The team is supposed to play against a team from the East, site to be determined. But Wisconsin and Minnesota are clamoring to play each other after their earlier game was lost to COVID-19. And will all the Big Ten teams be available to play? Stay tuned, and don't be shocked by any decision the Big Ten makes, including bagging the concept.