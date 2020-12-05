Today at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois is playing Iowa. Here are my thoughts from the first half, which ended with the Hawkeyes coming on after opening in a 14-0 hole:
1. Illinois is wearing its gray uniforms for homecoming, the same togs it donned for last year's upset win against No. 6 Wisconsin. Illinois has never won consecutive homecoming games against ranked teams. Today provides a chance to end that streak.
2. Hard to believe Brandon Peters hasn't played at home this season. His two starts came at Wisconsin and Nebraska. In the first half, he completed his first eight passes before consecutive in completions with 5:22 left before the break.
3. Illinois got hit before the game with the announcement No. 2 rusher Mike Epstein couldn't go. The Floridian is back this season after missing most of last year with a torn ACL. Better safe than sorry. Illinois needs him for the final two games of the regular season.
4. In the weirdest year of college football in a century, Illinois is playing the first Dec. 5 regular-season game since 2009. In a perfect twist, that game against Fresno State ended with a weird two-point play for the game-winner. By a Bulldogs linemen.
5.Twenty minutes before kickoff, Gene Honda introduced the seniors who are "playing" their final game at Memorial Stadium. The reality is that all of them might be welcomed back for 2021. And they could potentially have another home game on Dec. 19. The Big Ten hasn't said which teams will host games on championship week.
6. Tip of the cap to Illinois special teams coach Bob Ligashesky, who is using backup kicker Caleb Griffin as a punt returner. The pride of Danville has handled all of the fair catches and one short return attempt so far. I have to assume he has been told not to actually run with the ball moving forward.
7. With Epstein out, the Illini are using freshman Reggie Love III as Chase Brown's backup. So far, so good. The Illinois coaches have been talking all year about the progress he has made.
8. Illinois fans favor instant replay. At least for today. Without the video system, Josh Imatorbhebhe's touchdown catch with 13:30 left in the first half would have been ruled incomplete. My feeling has always been the goal should be to get it right. The officials I have talked to want that as well.
9. I watch a lot of Iowa football and I have not been overly impressed with quarterback Spencer Petras. Nate Stanley's replacement might be changing my mind. After a slow start, he led the Hawkeyes on three consecutive scoring drives to cut the Illinois advantage to 14-13. He found wide-open tight end Sam LaPorta for a 22-yard touchdown grab. LaPorta is one that got away. He is from Highland.
10. Next up for Illinois is a trip to Evanston to play Big Ten West leader Northwestern. The Wildcats were supposed to play Minnesota this weekend, but the game got canceled. Northwestern can clinch the West with a win against Illinois. Nothing Pat Fitzgerald would like better than winning the division with a victory against the Team From The South. I normally don't like when coaches do that, but Fitz is a good dude so it's OK. Plus, he could pound me ... not that he would.