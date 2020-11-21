Today at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., Illinois is playing Nebraska. Here are my thoughts from the first half, which ended with the Illini in total control:
1. As expected, Brandon Peters opened the game at quarterback for Illinois. It's his second start of the season (the other came in the opener at Wisconsin). His first pass after three weeks off was right on target to Brian Hightower. He was 5 of 5 in the first quarter and 12 of 15 overall before the break. And he has run for positive yardage, too.
2. I have been to Nebraska's Memorial Stadium many times over the years. When it is full, which it it has been for 375 consecutive games, it is one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. Without the fans, it just seems strange. Perfect fit for 2020.
3. Robert Smith is working the game today for Fox Sports 1. I remember him well during his playing days at Ohio State in the early 1990s. Time flies ... Smith is now 48.
4. Close call on Luke McCaffrey's first-play lateral fumble. Fox Sports 1 officiating expert Mike Pereira said he thought it was a pass. Illinois took advantage of the Nebraska error, scoring on Chase Brown's 3-yard run three plays later. It was the kind of start Illinois coaches have been looking for this season.
5. Despite being without starting tackle Alex Palczewski, the Illinois offensive line led the charge in the early going. After scoring no points in the first quarter the first four games, the line helped the Illini to 14 this week.
6. Going into the game, I said Illinois had to win the turnover battle to win. At halftime, the Illini lead in takeaways 3-0. Illinois is under much steadier hands with Peters running the offense. McCaffrey has struggled to throw the ball accurately. Don't be surprised if Nebraska turns to Adrian Martinez in the second half. He led his team to wins against Illinois in 2018 and '19.
7. Josh Imatorbhebhe had a drop early in the second quarter that ended Peters' consecutive completion streak. Important to note that Peters kept going back to his top receiver and was rewarded with a 28-yard touchdown grab that gave Illinois a 21-7 lead.
8. With Mike Epstein coming off major knee surgery and Chase Brown playing his first full season, there were some questions about the Illinois running game. Not now. Epstein set up his own short touchdown run with a 58-yard dash late in the first half. And Brown is also over 60 yards with two scores.
9. Rumors of Nebraska turning the corner have been greatly exaggerated. The offense can't move the ball consistently and makes unforced errors. The defense looks lost. Way too many penalties. Lots of hand-wringing and pained faces in Lincoln. But here, there is always basketball ... oh, never mind.
10. Next up for Illinois is a home game against, gulp, Ohio State. The No. 3 Buckeyes are currently leading against Indiana. Illinois' last win against Ohio State came in the 2007 at Columbus. Juice Williams led the school's first win against No. 1 in more than 50 years.