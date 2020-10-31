On Saturday against Purdue, Illinois opened its fifth home season with Lovie Smith in charge. Here's what I am thinking after the first half with the Boilermakers leading the Illini 17-10:
1. It took me two minutes to drive to Memorial Stadium. And I am very careful. No speeding involved or rolling through stop signs. It was like going to work on a typical Tuesday morning. If you aren't from here, you would have no idea there was a Big Ten game about to be played.
2. I am one of those glass-half-full guys. So, besides the modest traffic, the parking situation was also near-perfect. Way closer than in the past and that was already very good. I put the Honda in the front row of the ARC lot and had a quick jaunt to the entrance.
3. Getting into the game involved an extra step or two and that's cool. The people in charge of operations at Memorial Stadium do a fine job. Everyone is pleasant, which I appreciate. About the only thing out of the ordinary was a temperature check. I was 96.6, about a degree lower than normal. It was chilly this morning, so maybe that was why.
4. This weekend's Big Ten games kicked off Friday night at College Park, Md. I went in with low expectations, figuring Minnesota would bounce back from a bad loss the opening weekend against Michigan. And the Fighting Flecks took a 17-pont lead in the fourth quarter before Maryland stormed back to force overtime. Maryland scored first and Minnesota matched it. Before the extra-point try, I told my wife that Minnesota struggled on special teams. Sure enough, the kick was pushed wide and Maryland celebrated a surprising 45-44 win.
5. It was a big win for Mike Locksley, who is in his second season in charge. The former Illinois offensive coordinator will be able to recruit enough talent to turn the Terrapins. Beating the Gophers helps.
6. There is now room in my Top 25 for a team to replace Minnesota. If Rutgers beats Indiana this week, maybe I will go with the Scarlet Knights. We'll see.
7. Rumors had been floating about Illinois being short-handed today. Just before 10 a.m., we got word that quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive for COVID-19. That means he will be out 21 days. That should mean three games: this week against Purdue, next week against Minnesota and the following week at Rutgers. It is a huge blow for Illinois, which is also without Isaiah Williams. Matt Robinson has experience as a starter, so that is a plus for Illinois. But I would have told you before the season that Peters was the player the offense could least afford to be without. Much more important than the games is the long-term health of Peters.
8. I appreciate Illinois sharing the information about who was out because of COVID-19. It would be better to have more transparency throughout the week. Every school in the Big Ten seems to have a different way to handle it. They are all in the same boat. There should be a universal way to get the news out without doing any damage to the players involved.
9. College football is desperate for some sort of central controlling body. A commissioner or commission that will try to make the game even across all FBS conferences. It is ridiculous that a player in the ACC, say Trevor Lawrence, is out 10 days after testing positive for COVID and a player in the Big Ten is shelved 21 days. I also think an oversight body would be able to better coordinate the number of league games the teams play, not just this season but in the future.
10. Great to see former News-Gazette All-Stater Coran Taylor get on the field with the game on the line. Peoria coach Tim Thornton told me back in the day he thought Taylor could excel in the Big Ten if given a chance. With starter Robinson out, Illinois had little choice but to turn to Taylor.
11. Of course, Taylor 's inexperience showed early in the second quarter when he forced a ball to Donny Navarro that was intercepted. Taylor will learn from the mistake.
12. I thought Steve Weatherford was the best Illinois punter I had ever seen. And I was right ... until Blake Hayes came along. The Australian continues to impress with his booming leg and accuracy. It is as if he passes the ball with his foot. Amazing. If you are Illinois, you probably don't want to see him on the field too often because it means the offense just failed.
13. Not even 20 minutes into the game, Illinois had two personal foul penalties that shouldn't happen. The first was a blind-side block call against Casey Washington that thwarted a drive. The second was a roughing the passer call against Owen Carney that set up Purdue's 45-yard touchdown pass to Milton Wright.
14. With his facemask on, News-Gazette legend Loren Tate looks like a doctor. I am not letting him operate on me.
15. By the way, thanks to Kent Brown for putting me, Loren and Scott Richey in the auxiliary radio booth. We are away from the media general population.
16. When I am at home games, I always listen to Brian Barnhart and Martin O'Donnell on the radio. They do a great job. I first met O'Donnell when he was a high school senior and he committed to Illinois from Downers Grove South. Hard to believe that was 18 years ago in 2002.
17. Purdue has a chance for a 2-0 start. It looks like next week's game against Wisconsin won't be played because of COVID-19 trouble with the Badgers. The Boilermakers don't have Ohio State or Michigan or Penn State on the schedule. The toughest game left is against Indiana. Time to write something nuts: if Purdue wins today, it is going to win the Big Ten West.
18. A week ago, it looked like there was no chance Jake Hansen would play against Purdue. But there he was in the second quarter forcing another fumble. He is chasing Illinois' career leader for FFs: Hall of Famer Simeon Rice had 13. Hansen is up to nine.
19. Big-time moment for Mike Epstein late in the first half. After returning from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 opener, he got back in the end zone. His parents and sister got to see it live.
20. Great to see Danville's Caleb Griffin hit his first college field goal late in the first half to trim the Illini's deficit to 17-10. While the Illini miss James McCourt, they are in good shape thanks to the former Viking.