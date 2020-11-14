Here's what I'm thinking after the first half at SHI Stadium ends with the Rutgers leading Illinois 13-7 at halftime:
1. Illinois redshirt freshman Isaiah Wiliams made his first college start. That means in four games this season, the Illini have used four different guys behind center. That has to be some kind of record. Well, maybe not this year.
Williams ran for 63 yards, including a touchdown, and threw for another 46. He is obviously a huge threat as a runner, but his passing needs plenty of work. He completed just three passes in the opening half. Out of 11 attempts.
2. Smart move by Illinois to bring Brandon Peters on the trip. Even though he can't play today because of COVID-19, Peters can help "coach" Williams and Coran Taylor, who is the backup today. Peters figures to be back behind center next week, when he is eligible to return.
3. Illinois won the opening toss and deferred. With a new starting quarterback, it is not the way I would have gone. Send the new guy out there on the first drive and see what he can do.
Instead, Rutgers took the ball and zipped down the field for a score. On their opening drive, the Scarlet Knight had great success with both the run and the pass.
4. Best name in college football: Rutgers kicker Valentino Ambrosio. The converted soccer player can kick too, nailing two field goals in the first half to give the Scarlet Knights the lead at the break.
5. Yes, Illinois got plenty of help back today with guys coming off of quarantine. But it is missing starting linebacker Milo Eifler, who apparently was hurt during practice late in the week.
6. Illinois needs to work on its kickoff return plan. If you call for a fair catch, you get the ball at the 25-yard line every time. Starting inside the 20 is not acceptable. Hard to blame the returners for being enthusiastic about trying to make a big play. But the extra yards from a fair catch are too important for a struggling offense.
7. There has been a Donny Navarro sighting. The transfer from Valpo, expected to be a big part of the offense this season, had a 15-yard catch late in the first quarter. It was only his second reception of the season.
8. Bad news for the Illinois offensive line, which lost starting tackle Alex Palczewski for the rest of the game with a bad wheel. Danville's Julian Pearl jumped into the lineup and was part of a touchdown drive.
9. I'm sorry to have not made the trip East. I have only been in the Garden State twice in my life. The first time was in April 1996, when I went to cover Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy at the NFL draft. No, it wasn't in New Jersey, it was held at Madison Square Garden. In an effort to save The N-G some expense, I didn't stay in a pricey Manhattan hotel. Instead, I traveled each day back and forth across the border to New Jersey, where I slept (barely) at a seedy motel. Not my finest choice for lodging.
My second trip to Jersey was for the second game of the 2006 season. I drove to the game with now big boss Jim Rossow. It was fun for us, not so much for Ron Zook's team, which lost 33-0 to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.
10. Next up for Illinois is a long trip in the other direction. Next Saturday, the Illini head west for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Nebraska. Lovie Smith is winless in four tries against the Cornhuskers. The teams have played 10 times in Lincoln, with Nebraska winning nine. Red Grange was starring for Illinois during the one Illini win (1924).