Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has been fired from his post, according to an ESPN report released Monday evening.
Fitzgerald's ouster comes prior to what would've been his 18th season leading the Wildcats. He previously was given a two-week unpaid suspension, announced last Friday, after the release of results from a university-run investigation into alleged hazing within Northwestern's program.
Said News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in on Fitzgerald, a News-Gazette All-Stater and College Football Hall of Famer who starred for the Wildcats long before wearing the whistle:
"Northwestern’s football program, despite a long run of success with Fitzgerald, was already in a heap of trouble coming off a 1-11 finish and no wins in the United States. No matter who they hire, this will set the program back years. Fitzgerald lent a certain level of credibility that is now wiped out.
"In this day and age, it'sn ot just what you do on the field. You're judged based on off-the-field issues more than ever before. Hazing is never acceptable."