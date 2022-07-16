Asmussen | Football at McKinley Field? Sign me up
CHAMPAIGN — When it comes to Champaign Central football hosting a 2022 game at McKinley Field, I turn to the underrated 1977 sports classic “The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training.”
Late in the film, set at the old Astrodome in Houston, a game between the Bears and a Texas Little League team is ended early, which sparks the famous chant: “Let them play! Let them play!”
It worked, and the game was continued.
Time to try the same chant in Champaign, only for high school football.
Former Centennial and Illinois football player Patrick Rouse, now a Central parent, is pushing for the late September matchup between the Maroons and Urbana to be played at Champaign’s McKinley Field.
Currently, Central plays its home games at Tommy Stewart Field, which is located on the campus of rival Centennial. That seemed logical ... until McKinley received a $7 million renovation. Now, with a beautiful facility, it makes no sense for the Maroons to trudge across town for their games.
The concern, of course, is the effect Friday night games might have on the neighborhood near McKinley. Rouse and his group will be happy to know they have at least one family in the area 100 percent behind the idea. Even sportswriters get a say.
I have lived about a block from McKinley for more than two decades. I walk by the place every day and appreciate the recent upgrades,
When the field was being rebuilt, I mentioned to anyone who would listen that Central should be able to play games at the facility. But that is not allowed by the current agreement between the city and school district.
Need to tear that deal up.
For now, Rouse wants Central to play its game against Urbana on Sept. 24, a Saturday. And not even at night, with the game being played during the afternoon.
“We thought that was a nice compromise,” Rouse said during an appearance this week on WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts,” radio show.
In the next week, Central players, parents and coaches are going to share their plan with the people who live in the area.
“We want this to be a really unifying, community event,” Rouse said. “We have to prove ourselves. We have to go and put on a good show.”
No problem convincing this neighbor. I’m in.
But I think the plan should go further. Central has four home games scheduled in 2022: Sept. 16 against Centennial, Sept. 23 against Urbana, Sept. 30 against Peoria Notre Dame and Oct. 20 against Peoria Richwoods.
How ridiculous is it that Central is the home team for a game at Centennial? Not fair to the Maroons, who will dress at McKinley then report to the Chargers-themed field. Which is named after Tommy Stewart, the legendary and Hall of Fame coach at Central who guided the Maroons to 207 wins from 1953-83.
Centennial can’t like it either. Their rival school calls their place home four or five times a year.
A reason no longer exists for the potential conflict. Central now has a more-than-suitable building to host a handful of games each season.
Short hurdlesSince the McKinley complex was rebuilt, there have been regular events at the facility: track meets, soccer, JV and freshman football games, etc. Everything except varsity football. Again, why not?
The concerns from the neighborhood include lack of parking, noise and the lights at the field.
On parking, there are spots at McKinley and South Side Elementary School that will handle a portion of the cars. Rouse is also working on a plan to shuttle in fans from nearby lots, which is a great solution.
And the neighbors can pitch in. I’ve got at least two spots in my driveway I will happily let someone use.
In Chicago, that would be roughly $50. At the Asmussen house, it will be free. And I’m hoping many of my great neighbors will make the same offer.
On the noise, we are talking about a handful of evenings each year. And the games don’t start at midnight.
The cheering and band music will end by 10 p.m. every time, if not sooner. Very few of us are in bed by then. Same thing with the lights, which are much appreciated when I am walking the dog after dark. My guess is the nice folks who run the games will douse the lights before it gets too late.
Special requestHaving Central play its varsity football games at McKinley is positive for the neighborhood and community. Friday night football happens across the country, in cities big and small.
I have lived in Champaign for 33 years. It is home.
It is a community with a lot of pride. It is a place where neighbors help out when there is a need. I’d ask that visitors to the McKinley area respect the friendly people who live here. Not just pick up your trash (though that would be cool), but also connect with people. Wave and/or say “hello.” Have a conversation.
You are always welcome. That’s how we roll.
Let them play!
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
