CHAMPAIGN — Michael Finke knows he will be playing pro basketball someplace during the upcoming season. Still to be determined: Where?
For now, the former Centennial and Illinois standout is spending time in Champaign-Urbana with his parents, Jeff and Laura.
He came home with his wife, Lexi, in early May and will leave for the next gig in mid-August to early September. It depends on where he goes and when the season starts.
The 26-year-old is staying in basketball shape, working out on his own.
“You have to have some discipline with it, for sure. If you want to go to the beach every day and go on vacation and drink alcohol all the time and do whatever you want, then you can do that,” Finke said during a recent radio show appearance on WDWS’ “SportsTalk” with Scott Beatty and myself. “Or if you want to get better and stay disciplined and improve your game and try to get better contracts, then you’re going to work. That’s kind of where I’m at with it. I want to keep playing as long as I can. While I’m doing it, I’m going to give it my all.”
The summer routine includes time every day in the weight room and on the basketball court. Are there days when he thinks, “I don’t want to?”
“No, I’m actually pretty good at that honestly,” Finke said. “The summer for me, I really enjoy the grind of it, getting up early in the morning and going to the weight room and then doing basketball workouts. It’s fun to me, the process of it, getting better and seeing improvement and seeing my body change.”
The focus from the 6-foot-10 Finke this summer has been on strengthening his lower body, helping his vertical jump and keeping his knees healthy.
On the court, he wants to improve his low-post game while also continuing to get better as an outside shooter.
“As a pro, it’s going to be a big season for me personally,” Finke said. “I’m just trying to take it to heart every day and really improve and maybe turn some heads overseas when I’m out there.”
Finke opened last season in Greece, where he was with two different teams. The first 30 days, he didn’t get paid. So he switched squads. He eventually left Greece to play for a team in Cyprus.
He has an agent working on deals for this year. Germany and Italy are among the possibilities.
“I’m hearing from some good teams and good leagues,” Finke said. “This process for a lot of overseas players usually starts picking up about mid-July. Some people have already signed. Hopefully, in the next couple weeks, I have a better idea where I’m at.”
Sometimes, the move is fast.
Earlier in his pro career, he found out he was going to the Netherlands just before the flight was booked.
Staying activeBefore he heads to parts unknown, Finke has basketball obligations stateside.
On Aug. 6, Finke will play in the Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game between former players from Centennial and Champaign Central. Finke, who won The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year honors in 2013 and 2014, will represent the Chargers in a game played at his old gym.
“My dad was there (as coach) so I was a Central fan for a few years,” Finke said.
His brothers, Tim and Nick, also played for the Maroons after starting their high school careers with the Chargers. Tim is scheduled to play in the game, too.
Centennial alum and current Unit 4 administrator Sonny Walker contacted Finke months ago to see if he was interested. His answer?
“If it works with my schedule, I’m in 100 percent,” Finke said. “I think it would be great.”
Some of the alums, like Finke, are still playing pro basketball.
“It will be great for the community to get everyone involved,” Finke said.
The guys still making a living in basketball probably won’t be diving on the floor for loose balls or taking charges. Lots of perimeter shooting and matador defense.
“I’ll be out there having fun with it,” Finke said. “We’ll be smart about it.”
Besides the alumni game, Finke is also playing in The Basketball Tournament this month. Illinois doesn’t have a team in the event this summer, so Finke has joined with Oregon’s team Always Us. The first game is Saturday against the Jackson Underdawgs in Omaha, Neb.
Paying attentionWhen he starts his own season overseas, Finke will also be trying to keep track of teams back home.
Tim is returning to Wright State after helping the Raiders reach the NCAA tournament. Michael also follows Illinois and Grand Canyon, where he finished his career after spending four seasons with the Illini.
“It’s tough with the time difference,” Finke said. “Whenever there is a day game for Illinois, Wright State or GCU, I can watch them. That’s perfect for me. Other times, if they play at night, I’ll record it. I’m always checking stats, following them on Twitter.”
Pass it onWhen he isn’t playing basketball, Finke is teaching the game. He has been working with “kids of all ages” during the spring and summer. Players as young as 7 to as old as St. Joseph-Ogden senior-to-be Ty Pence.
“It’s been great just to be able to teach kids different fundamentals,” Finke said. “Luckily for me growing up, I was blessed to have a dad who played D-I basketball and knew the game at a high level, so I was able to learn from it. But a lot of these kids growing up don’t learn the fundamentals. It’s good to give back and help with them.”