CHAMPAIGN — In some ways, A’Kieon Gill is like any other college sophomore.
His classwork is going well as he posted a 3.1 grade-point average last semester at Parkland College.
He enjoys spending time with friends. With his teammates. And he looks forward to the next steps in life.
But Gill’s path to where he’s at today has been different. And includes serious heartbreak.
The starting guard at Parkland is 22 years old. Certainly not ancient, but still a year or two more experienced than his peers.
Parkland is his third college, following stops at Yakima Valley College in central Washington state and Kankakee Community College. And that came after the 2018 Champaign Central graduate spent a year at Impact Academy, a prep school in Florida.
Gill decided to come home this year and play a season on Anthony Figueroa’s team.
Before classes had even started, Gill and the Central community suffered a tragic loss. Last year, on June 26, Gill’s close friend and former Maroons teammate Bailey Dee was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta.
“After all that happened,” Gill said, “I felt like I needed to reset and just get my mind right.”
His friend was a big part of the reason Gill wanted to play for the Cobras. They talked about seeing each other at games, with Bailey, who wound up playing at Danville Area Community College, in the stands cheering for Gill.
“At the beginning of the year, it was really tough for me to even play,” Gill said. “As of now, I really have my head on track.”
The fall semester was most difficult.
“I wasn’t me,” Gill said. “It was hard to process everything.”
Now, Gill wants to honor the memory of his friend.
“Definitely,” he said. “Every time I play.”
Gill’s life is getting back to normal. He is more at ease. Having his family and friends nearby helps.
“I’m getting a lot of support,” Gill said.
His mom, Aries, attends the Parkland games. So do his uncles and friends from childhood.
“I’m going to do what I need to do this year,” Gill said, “and try to make everyone proud.”
Open armsFigueroa, a proud Centennial alum who is assisted by another former Charger standout in Coleco Buie, didn’t hesitate in adding a guy from their high school rival.
Gill is one of three from Champaign-Urbana playing for the Cobras, joining Josh Candler (Judah Christian) and Diego Sanchez (Central).
“We would like to have local guys on our roster every year,” said Figueroa, in his 10th season at Parkland.
“It does have to be the right guy. The local players we’ve had have done really well. Most of them have been starters for us. Most of them have been very productive players.”
Figueroa knew about the 6-foot-4 Gill while he was at Central, but didn’t pursue him at the time.
“We had some other players on our roster in our program,” Figueroa said. “That wasn’t necessarily a position we were targeting.”
Though he didn’t recruit Gill the first time around, Figueroa left the door open. When there was a coaching change at Kankakee, Figueroa heard Gill was available.
“He’s from here so that was an easy thing,” Figueroa said. “We just went from there.”
A good fitBecause Gill was in Champaign during the summer, the returning Cobras got to know him in workouts. And away from the court.
“I think he’s integrated himself quite well,” Figueroa said.
Gill has played in all 16 games for the 11-5 Cobras. He is averaging nine points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists going into Saturday’s 3 p.m. home game against Spoon River.
He is coming off a 10-point performance last Saturday in a 93-75 home win against Lincoln Land. That came two games after he scored 20 in an 88-84 home against John Wood on Jan. 16. Gill has hit double figures in half his games.
“He’s very confident in his ability,” Figueroa said. “He’s not going to get shaken. He wants the ball in his hands.”
Early in the season, Gill came in off the bench. He worked his way into the starting lineup.
“I think that really helped his game,” Figueroa said.
Figueroa is looking for consistency from Gill and the rest of the Cobras.
“That’s the key for all our guys: be consistent people every day,” Figueroa said. “Show it in practice, show it in class. I think that consistency would just carry over to the game.”
Like the other sophomores on the Parkland roster, Gill’s plan is likely to move to a four-year school next season. Or consider pro ball overseas.
“I’m going to weigh my school options or professional options at the end of the year,” Gill said. “Just depending on what’s best for me and my family.”
The business major has long-term goals outside of basketball. Like running his own company.
“I don’t want to work for anyone else,” Gill said. “I want to create opportunity for the community.
“There’s a lot of violence going on here right now. I’d like to find a different way for young people, so they don’t have to see, ‘I only have this option.’ They can be their own person, explore who they want to be in life and do it the right way.”
