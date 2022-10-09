Asmussen | For Illini, any win against Iowa is a good one
When you talk to your friends who were at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, they might mention an "ugly win."
Ignore them. There is no such thing. Not when you haven't had a winning season in more than a decade.
So, the offenses struggled a bit in Illinois' 9-6 slugfest against Iowa, the first Illini win against the Hawkeyes since 2008.
I have seen 7-0 and 9-7 victories by Illinois during 33 years of covering the team. No coach or player ever offered to give the win back. Margin of victory doesn't matter. Style points don't matter.
The idea is to win the game. Period.
If anything, give Illinois credit Saturday for winning despite multiple obstacles. The kind that would have cost the team a victory in the past.
Injuries, turnovers. More injuries, more turnovers. Ill-timed penalties. Illinois' mental toughness was tested over and over again on a crisp autumn night. And it passed every one.
A week ago, Illinois put together a dominating win at nemesis Wisconsin. On Saturday, it was a gut-check moment that might mean more in the long run.
The Illini had some help from instant replay, which overturned what could have been a game-changing fumble by Art Sitkowski in the final quarter. The current players probably don't realize it, but that replay system wouldn't have happened without the efforts of former Illini coach Ron Turner.
After a pair of brutal calls in Illinois' 2000 loss to Michigan, Turner convinced the Big Ten and his coaching cohorts that replay was needed in the college game. He was right, of course. And many, many bad calls have been changed because of replay.
Bret Bielema's team also got a boost from the home crowd. The official count was 44,910. A long way from a sellout, but they were loud and into the game. No question the fans helped the team, especially the defense when it faced short fields.
"To the fans, to the Champaign-Urbana community and in our department of athletics, I know Josh (Whitman) and his crew did a lot of things to try to make this game the best environment since I've been here and I thought that was accomplished," Bielema said.
His players noticed the early tailgating during a late-morning walkthrough.
"It's kind of a day that is hopefully an indication of what we can do even more," Bielema said.
Sweet spot
Saturday marked the sixth time Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski had a chance to play Iowa. He can check "Hawkeyes" off his to-do list.
"Obviously, this was a gritty win," he said. "But this is the expectation. I remember Coach B. when he first came was like 'We're not here to play in games. We're here to win them.' I'm extremely proud of this team. How we reacted to adversity."
The players have trained themselves to push ahead. Put the bad stuff behind them. Seems to be working.
Palczewski wanted to knock off Iowa six times during his career. Hoped to. Expected to.
"I always go into every game thinking we're going to beat them," he said. "This week, I'm extremely proud of this team."
Palczewski came back for one more year. He could have left for the NFL after the 2021 season.
He's glad he came back. But isn't looking far ahead.
"The biggest game that we play is the one we play next," he said.
Illinois star tailback Chase Brown stayed on a roll, notching his seventh consecutive 100-yard game. His team doesn't win Saturday without him.
"I was just making the most of each opportunity," Brown said. "I'm just grateful for another good game, another win."
The nation's leading rusher is confident, and he should be. The line is creating holes, and he is taking advantage.
"They're doing their job at an exceptional level," Brown said.
Brown is enjoying the payback wins.
"A lot of the guys that came in here in 2018, 2019, that's a big one," he said. "We haven't beat Iowa since we got into college."
Rematch tour
Illinois is now 3 for 3 this season when it comes to beating teams it lost to last season knocking off Virginia, Wisconsin and now Iowa.
"Just a lot of really good hurdles that we keep clearing and going forward," Bielema said.
One problem this coming week: no revenge component. At least not from Illinois. Bielema's team upset homecoming opponent Minnesota in 2021. So P..J. Fleck will be coach seeking revenge.
"Minnesota is a very good football team," Bielema said. "Hard-fought game last year, but no point, tackle or first down from last year's game carries into this week's game. The big thing for us this week is to get healthy and see exactly where we're at.
"Minnesota from what I've seen of them on film a little bit, they are playing really good on defense. It will be a tremendous challenge for us."
Bielema's team is 5-1 at the midway point and a play or two at Indiana from being 6-0.
"I think the adversity we learned at Indiana coming out of that locker room and getting to be where we are right now, this team knows how to win," Bielema said.
