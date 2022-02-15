Mark Jones has seen it all the past 35 years. And fortunately for University of Illinois sports fans, he’s taken pictures of it.
On Sunday, Jones worked his final event as the athletic department’s photographer. The proud Arthur native was recognized during the first half of the Illinois-Northwestern men’s basketball game.
As his photos were shown on the giant scoreboard, Jones received a loud, long ovation.
“I was shocked,” Jones said of the fan reaction. “I got a little choked up.”
His wife, Beth (they’ve been married 48 years), and family accompanied Jones on the court. The Joneses have three kids: Adam (married to Kristy), Matthew (Juliana) and Heather Wienke (John). They have six grandkids: Abby, Georgia, Theodora, Everett, Maeve and Beau.
It was the second time Jones had been recognized during an Illinois game this season. He was also honored at the Braggin’ Rights game on Dec. 22 in St. Louis.
The 70-year-old Jones is not going to stop taking pictures. It’s in his blood. He has projects that are both ongoing and upcoming. But he is stepping away from the game-to-game grind. Sitting on the floor for two-plus hours is a “young person’s job.”
“It takes a lot of concentration,” he said.
How many pictures has Jones taken during his career? He guesstimates 25,000 to 30,000 per year for 35 years. So, about a million.
Good times
What are Jones’ all-time favorite photos? For basketball, he puts three above the rest.
No. 1 is easy: Deron Williams’ three-pointer to tie Arizona in the 2005 regional final at Rosemont.
“That was by far the biggest game,” Jones said. “It was the most glorious feeling of accomplishment, just a wonderful feeling that every Illinois fan had that day.
“We came back from the dead and beat that team.”
When Illinois trailed big late in the game, Jones would normally have stopped taking pictures. Not this time.
He kept shooting and captured the iconic image.
No. 2: Frank Williams’ game-winner and Big Ten title-clincher against Minnesota in 2002.
“You can’t sit on the endlines there because the floor is elevated,” Jones said. “You make do with what you’re presented with. Next thing we know, Frank’s going up for that last-second shot, and he hits it. You can see the whole crowd and all the expressions on their faces.”
And No. 3: Andy Kaufmann’s three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Iowa in 1993.
That got him an audience with coach Lou Henson, who asked Jones to come to his office.
“He said, ‘It’s the best picture I’ve ever seen of a late-game shot. That’s awesome,’” Jones said.
For football, Jones’ favorite came in 2001, when the eventual Big Ten champions beat Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium.
“I had just gone and done aerials in a helicopter,” Jones said. “I came down and walked through that South tunnel, and Brandon Lloyd went up and caught a pass for a touchdown. I got the photo.”
It was one of many top moments for Jones in a 10-win season.
One of Jones’ all-time favorite pictures by someone else came after Illinois beat No. 1 Ohio State in 2007. The late Mark Cowan, who was working for Jones, captured Illini linebacker J Leman hoisted on the shoulders of lineman Mike Ware.
In the beginning
Jones officially started working for the athletic department in 1988. It was a tryout without a contract.
He wasn’t a full-time employee then or ever.
“I’ve always been a vendor,” Jones said.
Jones has his own studio — Tintype Shoppe of Photography — which opened in 1975. It continues to keep Jones busy with corporate work.
Jones thanks current Illinois sports information director Kent Brown for helping to connect him with the athletic department.
During the 1987 football season, Brown arranged a field pass for Jones for a game against Minnesota.
“I’m like, ‘I’m going to take a camera and take some photos,’” Jones said.
Not just any camera. A Hasselblad, a Swedish camera meant for serious photographers.
“I got a great shot of a Minnesota player running in for a touchdown,” Jones said.
Jones showed the photos to the late Tab Bennett, then the school’s sports information director. Jones wanted to know what Bennett thought of his work.
“He said, ‘We don’t really need any photos of the Minnesota player scoring a touchdown. We need photos of the Illinois players scoring a touchdown,’” Jones said.
It was an “aha” moment for Jones, who realized he wasn’t aiming for press photography.
“I picked that up in one game,” Jones said.
Former Illinois football coach and athletic director John Mackovic had a positive influence on Jones.
“John taught me a lot about photography and business,” Jones said.
Mackovic told Jones he had never liked the portraits taken of him. Until Jones came along.
At Disneyland in 1989, Mackovic introduced Jones to his wife.
“He said, ‘Mark’s the one who took those latest portraits of me.’ She goes, ‘Those are the best photos John has ever had taken,’” Jones said. “John goes, ‘Shhh, he’ll charge us more.’”
From that point on, Jones was with the football team for every game, home and away.