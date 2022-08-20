Asmussen | For starters, it's a solid opening week
CHAMPAIGN — College football openers come in all shapes, sizes and degrees of difficulty.
Some schools want to test themselves from the start. Others prefer to ease into what will be a long season.
I’ve been covering the games for more than half of my 60 years. I know what I like to see and what won’t hold my attention.
With one week to go before kickoff, here are my rankings of the Big Ten openers. You will notice just 12 games because there are two intra-conference matchups.
Moving forward, as new TV partners make scheduling “suggestions,” look for a sampling of conference games every week of the season.
1. No. 5 Notre Dame
at No. 2 Ohio State
Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Who’s favored? Ohio State by 141/2
This game has everything. Ryan Day’s offense features three Heisman Trophy candidates — quarterback C.J. Stroud, tailback TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Plus, Marcus Freeman returns to his alma mater to coach his regular-season debut with the Irish. Plus, ABC is calling the game knowing it will soon be out of the Big Ten business. With two of the top-five teams in the country going at one another, it is one of the best opening-week matchups in recent memory.
2. Penn State
at Purdue
Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Fox
Who’s favored? Penn State by 3
Neither team is currently ranked in The Associated Press Top 25. But I can assure you, as a voter, the winner will be in the next poll. I’ve already got the Boilermakers on my ballot (lots of faith in Jeff Brohm and Aidan O’Connell this season). The Nittany Lions just missed in the preseason and they also return an experienced QB (Sean Clifford). Here’s hoping the game doesn’t go 10 overtimes.
3. Northwestern
vs. Nebraska
Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m., Fox
Who’s favored? Nebraska by 121/2
One coach is fighting for his job. The other can stay as long as he wants. You can figure out which is which. Nebraska coach Scott Frost is going with Texas transfer Casey Thompson at quarterback in one of the most important openers at the school in a long time. Just a hunch that uber-secure Pat Fitzgerald will allow his team to have more fun in Ireland.
4. Illinois
at Indiana
Sept. 2, 7 p.m., FS1
Who’s favored? Indiana by 41/2
First game for the Hoosiers, second for the Illini (see No. 6). What team has the advantage? Well, Indiana could come out and run the wishbone offense or employ 10 in the box to slow Chase Brown. But Illinois will have a much better idea what it is about after opening with Wyoming. Illinois’ confidence will be palpable if it did what oddsmakers expected and opened with a comfortable win over the Cowboys.
5. Colorado State
at No. 8 Michigan
Sept. 3, 11 a.m., ABC
Who’s favored? Michigan by 271/2
Wolverines fans are apparently none too pleased with a nonconference schedule that includes the Rams, Hawaii and Connecticut. Hard to blame them. Colorado State went 3-9 last season and UConn was 1-11. All three teams have first-year coaches. It’s going to be interesting to see how Jim Harbaugh handles his quarterbacks. My vote would be more of J.J. McCarthy, the former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Nazareth Academy. Despite heavy loses to graduation/NFL, Michigan still has oodles of talent.
6. Wyoming
at Illinois
Aug. 27, 3 p.m., BTN
Who’s favored? Illinois by 10
Two items you can count on in this one: heavy hitting and lots of running. Past Illinois teams might have taken the Cowboys lightly after looking at all the transfer losses. Bret Bielema and his staff knows the importance of getting off to a good start and also the ability of Craig Bohl as a coach.
7. Rutgers
at Boston College
Sept. 3, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Who’s favored? Boston College by 7
Nothing better than a grudge match between old Big East rivals. They have both moved on and found better, more stable (and profitable) conference homes. Bet Rutgers never guessed it would someday be in the same conference as UCLA and Southern California. The Golden Eagles staggered home in 2021 after a 4-0 start and a near-miss against Clemson.
8. Western Michigan
at No. 15
Michigan State
Sept. 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
Who’s favored? Michigan State by 181/2
Apparently, I have a better feeling about Mel Tucker’s Spartans than most of the other AP voters. Michigan State is No. 10 on my list. Quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Jayden Reed provide solid reasons for optimism. This will be like the Super Bowl for the Broncos, who won the Quick Lane Bowl to finish above .500 in 2021.
9. Buffalo
at Maryland
Sept. 3, 11 a.m., BTN
Who’s favored? Maryland by 201/2
This should be the start of a 3-0 record for Mike Locksley’s team, which also plays Charlotte and SMU. Then, the challenges arrive with consecutive games against Michigan and Michigan State. At least he’s got Taulia Tagovailoa running the offense.
10. Illinois State
at No. 18 Wisconsin
Sept. 3, 6 p.m., FS1
Never underestimate the power of Brock Spack, who has built a winning program in Normal. But the last two years have been rough for the Redbirds, who went 4-7 in 2021 following a 1-3 COVID-19-impacted 2020 season. Wisconsin’s superstar running back Braelon Allen will be difficult for Illinois State to control.
11. South Dakota State
at Iowa
Sept. 3, 11 a.m., FSI
C’mon Kirk Ferentz, play a team in the FBS. Actually, facing the Jackrabbits could be a bigger test than a game against a Group of Five team. South Dakota State is ranked No. 3 in the FCS to open the season.
12. New Mexico State
at Minnesota
Sept. 1, 8 p.m., BTN
Who’s favored? Minnesota by 37
Jerry Kill returns to Minneapolis. On the opposite sideline. The first-year New Mexico State coach likely won’t leave with a win, however. Tanner Morgan is back for the Gophers and figures to complete every attempt against a team that finished 2-10 in 2021 and struggled mightily in pass defense. This game will be over in a hurry.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.