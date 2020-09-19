CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski decided to turn lemon (COVID-19) into lemonade (a new, lifetime hobby).
Earlier in the summer, the veteran Illinois offensive lineman found himself with free time and no place to go.
His buddies on the football team had been bugging him to join them for a round of golf. He took them up on the offer.
Get ready for a couple of shockers: A) He isn’t very good and B) He loves the game.
“It’s dangerous,” he said Friday. “I’m absolutely terrible. But I get to go outside for four hours, hit some balls. Not bad. I’ll take it.”
Palczewski, who is entering his fourth year as a starter, checks in at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. Certainly, he must be able to smash the ball like Dustin Johnson, right?
Not so much.
“As soon as I make contact, it slices immediately,” Palczewski said. “Hopefully, I can fix that soon.”
Before this summer, he had never played. And he didn’t own clubs. So, Palczewski borrowed some from his teammates.
Good golfers exist on the Illinois football team. Just maybe not enough to crack a spot in Mike Small’s lineup at Illinois.
“James McCourt, unreal,” Palczewski said. “(Jake) Hansen is real good. Blake Jeresaty, pre-surgery, was actually pretty good also.”
Golf provided a competitive outlet for Palczewski while he waited to return to the field.
“It was awesome,” he said. “You can’t do much. But at least we can be with two or three other guys and just compete and get out from our rooms.”
“If we’re in quarantine, sitting in our rooms 12 hours a day, you’re going to go crazy.”
Now that he’s into the game, Palczewski is looking to convince some of his linemates to try. He’d like to watch Kendrick Green with a driver.
“Strong as hell,” Palczewski said. “I would want to see how he could use those hips to rip it.”
Happy returnsThere won’t be much time for golf the rest of the year. Palczewski will be too busy with football.
Big Ten teams open their season Oct. 23-24, with schedules expected to be announced any day now.
Palczewski and the rest of the Big Ten had to sit out the first few weeks of the season, while teams in the ACC, Big 12 and others got back on the field.
“It felt weird,” Palczewski said. “This is the first time since I was in fourth grade I watched football on a weekend and I wasn’t playing.
“I just didn’t like it.”
Watching other college games reminded Palczewski of what he was missing. It hit too close to home.
Tuning in to the NFL is fine. His former linemate Nick Allegretti is with the Chiefs, so of course, Palczewski will pay attention.
But college football?
“It was just tough for me to watch,” he said.
Now, Palczewski knows his own games are on the way. The team will play a nine-game Big Ten schedule in nine straight weeks.
The Illini will meet all six teams from the Big Ten West. Who does he want to play from the other division?
“Ohio State, Penn State, I would like them,” Palczewski said. “The big boys from the East.”
Living with COVIDPalczewski is adjusting to the new normal. It includes daily testing to see if he has the virus.
“The tests are not that bad,” Palczewski said. “Ever since Illinois made its own saliva test, it’s actually unbelievably easy.”
That wasn’t always the case.
“We used to do the nose swab and it was the worst,” Palczewski said. “Now, we come and spit, that’s it, we’re done. Whoever made that test here is amazing.”
He can’t get his football work done remotely. Palczewski has to get to the Smith Center each day.
The Illinois campus isn’t quite as Ghost Towny as you might think. Palczewski sees plenty of traffic, both cars and humans. No offense, but he is doing his best to avoid crowds.
“I don’t go out,” Palczewski said. “I just limit those risk factors.”
Following the rules, Palczewski wears his Block I mask.
“That’s all I need,” he said.
You won’t see him wearing a “Gucci” version.
“I’m not a Gucci guy,” Palczewski said.
He so looks forward to the time when life returns to normal.
“I think about that every day,” Palczewski said. “I can’t wait until I can go out, see all my buddies and be able to not have to worry about possibly hurting someone carrying this virus.”
