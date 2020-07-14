“Fighting Illini is more than a name.
“I fight for the heroes and legends that reigned.
“Going to battle, as warriors must do.
“Honoring the colors, of the Orange and Blue.
“Together we rise, we march, we stand.
“Ignited by the crowd, the roars, our band ...”
— Antwoine Patton, former Illinois safety (1992-95)
Antwoine Patton played with a bunch of talkers: Simeon Rice, Ty Douthard, Dana Howard and fellow safety Tyrone Washington.
Patton was the quiet one. At least publicly.
But you always had the feeling No. 8 had plenty on his mind. He just chose to keep it private.
More than two decades after he completed a successful college career, Patton published a book of poems and short stories. “F.I.G.H.T.I.N.G. I.L.L.I.N.I.” is on the final page of “Life Love & Death,” available in paperback or digitally at Amazon.com.
The book is primarily poetry.
Patton started writing as a kid, putting his poems in note pads.
“Then, I would forget about the note pad because I never used the same one,” Patton said.
Patton wrote the piece, “F.I.G.H.T.I.N.G. I.L.L.I.N.I.,” more than 20 years ago. He made only minor changes before adding it to his book.
Technology helped him restore his work. Patton started to put his writing into his phone.
One day, Patton realized he had enough to fill a book.
Next question: What are you going to do with it?
He was encouraged to let others read it. The reception has been positive.
“It’s easier for people who know me,” Patton said. “I’d be more interested in hearing from the people that don’t know me, what their thoughts are.”
Kevin Jackson gave him a thumbs up. So did Douthard.
Patton calls writing his hobby.
“It comes natural,” Patton said. “The storytelling piece was something I had done before. I had just never put it on paper. It was more from memorization.”
Patton wants to do more writing. Maybe a novel.
“It’s such a big commitment,” Patton said.
He already understands the amount of time and effort it took to produce poems. Writing a book would demand constant editing “just to make sure you got it right.”
What kind of novel is he thinking about?
“It would probably be in the romance category,” Patton said. “I started one. I have one chapter completed.”
The world on time
Patton currently lives in Kansas City, Mo., with wife Aketia. They have two kids, daughter Kierra (24) and son Antwoine Jr. (19). Kierra just graduated from physical therapy school, and Antwoine will be a sophomore this fall at Lindenwood.
Patton, 47, works for FedEx. He has been with the company since earning his Illinois degree, rising up the ranks.
He worked in the St. Louis market for eight years. The FedEx district office was in Champaign, so Patton would visit his college home two to three times a year.
He attended the 2019 Illinois-Wisconsin game, which the Illini won 24-23 over the sixth-ranked Badgers.
“I took a picture of the scoreboard,” Patton said.
He is a fan of Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
“One thing that people have to understand is he has to have time to rebuild the program,” Patton said. “My biggest thing was can I see progress from year to year. And I’ve seen that since he’s been there. I like the direction of the program.”
Back in the day
Patton played all four of his college seasons for coach Lou Tepper, starting three seasons at free safety opposite Washington.
He played before the advent of Twitter and other social media.
There is an ongoing discussion nationally about race relations, some of which plays out on social media.
“It’s just now there is a bigger platform for it,” Patton said. “Some of the conversations that we have with our kids, others races don’t have to have with their kids.
“I just think it gets people to have that open discussion. You’re going to have to start there. You’re going to have to admit that, one, something was wrong. And what are we going to do to fix it? Now what? It’s not going to go away if we’re only giving it lip service.”