Former Illini star Leman doesn't hold a grudge against Trojans
CHAMPAIGN — The last time J Leman saw Southern California up close on the football field, it did not go well for Illinois.
The loaded Trojans (10 players picked in the subsequent NFL draft) routed Leman’s Illini 49-17 in the 2008 Rose Bowl.
A week ago, Leman and the rest of the world found out USC will be joining the Big Ten starting in 2024 along with UCLA.
“I thought about that game a lot,” Leman told me Wednesday. “Much like the 1983 team with UCLA (a 45-9 loss), it’s just a painful subject. You have a great season, and you don’t finish it the way you want to.”
Leman did what he could on that stunning day in Pasadena, Calif., recording eight tackles against a 2007 USC squad that was ranked No. 1 going into the season.
“I really believe they were just a better team, talent-wise top to bottom, than us,” Leman said. “It doesn’t take away from the season and what we did turning that program around.”
There are no hard feelings from Leman, who all these years later keeps his hand in Big Ten football as a game analyst for BTN. He’s got opinions on conference expansion and is willing to share.
Much appreciated.
“We are on our way to two huge power conferences,” Leman said. “It’s going to line up largely with the TV networks: Fox and ABC-Disney-ESPN.”
He understands expansion.
“It’s needed for survival,” Leman said. “We’re going to look back at this in five years and say, ‘Wow, good thing we got those teams.’”
College football won’t be like it was in the olden days.
“I know people love traditions,” Leman said. “College football is not anywhere close to where college football was even two years ago. It has changed that fast.
“The NIL (name, image, likeness) has been an unbelievable game-changer. I’m not sure if anybody can keep up with the NIL other than the big dogs, unless we start divvying up some of the TV money to student-athletes. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
Different times
Leman remembers watching college football games as a kid in Champaign. Unlike today, not every game was televised.
Early in Leman’s playing days at Illinois, games that weren’t shown by ABC or ESPN were telecast by regional Big Ten Plus. During his senior year in 2007, BTN opened for business.
“It’s just gotten to be huge,” Leman said. “Live sports, obviously, people watch them and advertisers know that. If you want to watch ‘Stranger Things,’ go get Netflix and watch ‘Stranger Things.’ You want to record your favorite show and fast-forward through everything? Go ahead. People don’t tend to do that with live sports.”
Sports fans today have so many more options than they did when Leman was young.
“Everything is so much more open,” Leman said. “I (can look) at highlights with my son of Ja Morant dunking on people this season any time I want on YouTube. I used to have to stay up until 10 o’clock to watch ‘SportsCenter’ just to see one minute of a highlight.
“These kids can look up anything they want on USC and look up (Trojans coach) Lincoln Riley and what he’s done.”
Geography doesn’t matter very much in today’s sports. So a Midwest-centric league can add two schools from the other side of the country without much thought.
There are fewer limits on fandom. Want to root for Oregon because you like their jerseys? Sure.
“Everybody can be a fan of anybody,” Leman said. “I think this whole geographical border concept is so antiquated, so dated. The money is there to fly people. The technology’s there to stream everything. We can watch anything we want from our phone. We’re holding on to a system that is no longer relevant.”
Coming soon
It took time for Big Ten fans to get used to having Penn State in the conference. And Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers.
The fans will adjust to the new kids on the block. In the Big Ten and beyond.
“Extinction is on the horizon for those who don’t expand,” Leman said. “Illinois should be grateful for being in the Big Ten and in the position they are in. I would be very scared if I was in a program that maybe wasn’t as good in basketball or in a great football conference. I would be concerned if I was Kansas State. Where are they going to fall? Where’s Texas Tech going to fall?”
The Big Ten isn’t done growing. Leman said there are a handful of obvious targets.
“The prize is Notre Dame,” he said. “That’s totally overrated as it is, even though they still have the large fanbase. I don’t think kids really like Notre Dame like they used to.
“They haven’t won a national championship since ‘88.”
The Big Ten prioritizes academics, which leads to a certain set of schools to consider.
“Stanford’s got to be one they go after, duh,” Leman said. “Oregon and Washington are there. You want those big, land-grant state universities. I think (North Carolina) makes sense.”
Bob Asmussen