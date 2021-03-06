Jack Trudeau needs your help.
The career passing leader at Illinois, who quarterbacked his team to the 1983 Big Ten title, suffered a stroke late last week and was in the intensive-care unit at an Indianapolis-area hospital.
A GoFundMe page was set up by former Illini offensive lineman Tim Simpson and former Illini tight end Ken Dilger to deal with medical expenses. The goal was set at $100,000.
As of early Friday evening, more than than $61,000 has been raised, including an anonymous gift of $50,000.
Trudeau’s daughter Danielle shared an update on Jack’s condition Friday.
“After a very long week and a half and a battle with blood pressure, my dad was finally stable enough to be moved to a rehab facility,” she wrote. “The report from my brother Beau this morning is the doctors are optimistic about his recovery and said he’s had a great first day so far. There are still many unknowns and my dad has a long road ahead, but we are hopeful with a lot of hard work (and time) he will make a full recovery.”
She expressed the family’s appreciation for the support.
“The amount of love and words of encouragement we have received from friends, family and strangers has been nothing short of incredible,” she wrote. “We can’t thank you enough.”
In an earlier post, Danielle wrote about her dad’s battle with his health and head injuries throughout his football career.
Trudeau, 58, spent 10 years in the NFL, the first eight with the Indianapolis Colts. He was a second-round pick by the team in 1986 after completing his Illini career as the all-time school leader in passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense. He is currently third and fourth in the latter two categories.
Trudeau competed for part of his Colts career against former Illlini Jeff George, the No. 1 pick in the 1990 NFL draft.
He completed his NFL career during single seasons with the Jets and Panthers.
Many of Trudeau’s college passes went to David Williams, who became a College Football Hall of Famer in 2005.
The pair appeared together in recent years on WDWS 1400-AM’s “Monday Night SportsTalk,” drawing a large, enthusiastic crowd to Champaign’s Esquire Lounge.
It was a treat to listen to them share stories about the Mike White era.
Trudeau played high school football in California at Livermore Granada.
He was recruited to Illinois by White. He replaced fellow Californian Tony Eason as the starter and ran the team for three winning seasons. Trudeau led the Illini to a pair of bowl games, including the big one in Pasadena, Calif.
In 1983, Illinois became the first and only school to sweep the rest of the conference. With the addition of four more teams, the feat will never be matched.