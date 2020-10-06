CHAMPAIGN — Donny Navarro is no longer just a curiosity.
Sure, his story is intriguing. Navarro transferred from small-school Valparaiso and made an impact at big-school Illinois.
Now entering his second season on the field, Navarro is being counted on as a vital piece of Rod Smith’s offense.
He finished second on the team with 27 receptions for 345 yards in 2019. Without Navarro’s contributions, Illinois wouldn’t have rallied for a bowl-clinching win at Michigan State last November.
Not bad for a guy who wasn’t heavily recruited after a solid career at Neuqua Valley, the same Naperville high school that produced former Illini wideout Mikey Dudek.
At Valpo, Navarro led the team in receiving his lone season (2017). He wanted more.
Navarro made the choice to give it a try in Champaign-Urbana.
“The University of Illinois was always my dream school,” he said. “I always had that confidence I could play at the next level. If I didn’t have any success at Valpo, I wouldn’t have made that decision.”
He is part of a growing list of transfer success stories for Lovie Smith.
“At Illinois, when you come here, they’re going to put the best 11 on the field. No doubt about it,” Navarro said. “You’re going to get an opportunity to show it in practice.”
Navarro isn’t about to rest on what he did in 2019.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound information sciences major understands he needs to earn playing time.
“I didn’t come out last year and have 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns,” Navarro said. “There is no spot that is guaranteed. Nothing is given.”
Small victoriesNavarro sat out the 2018 season because of the NCAA transfer rule.
“I always look at it as a year I learned a lot,” Navarro said. “I was going against a Big Ten defense every day, and I was preparing every week like I was going to play.”
His attention to detail carried over to the 2019 season, when he was eligible again.
He played for the first time in opener against Akron. Navarro had three catches at Minnesota and a career-high seven at Michigan State.
Is there another Navarro on the current team? A player ready to break out?
“There are guys who have shown flashes of a lot of talent, and guys who are given an opportunity and they’re taking that opportunity,” Navarro said. “There are a lot of guys who are hungry to have success.
“I’ve seen it all over the field.”
Now on scholarship after Smith awarded him one during a team meeting two days before the Michigan State game last season, Navarro roots for the walk-ons and the waiting-for-their-turn reserves.
“I try to take on a leadership role and setting a course and showing what you have to do,” Navarro said. “I’m not perfect, that’s for sure. But I feel like I’ve got a formula that helped me to be successful. If I can share that, I will definitely do that. Some guys reach out to me and ask, ‘What can I do to get a scholarship or to get on the field?’ I’m honest with them.
“I love the gritty guys. The guys that take opportunities when given to them. Kind of the underdogs. They’re a lot of people out there expecting you not to be very good. To have that hunger and prove them wrong is awesome.”
Making stridesJosh Imatorbhebhe, the Illini’s leading receiver in 2019, returns for his final season.
Navarro has plenty of competition for the No. 2 spot. Southern Cal transfer Trevon Sidney, who missed a chunk of last season with a leg injury, is on the mend.
Smith also brought in a pair of transfers from Power 5 schools, who are both immediately eligible. Khmari Thompson came from Missouri and Brian Hightower played at Miami.
“Brian and Khmari are really good players,” Navarro said. “They bring a lot of toughness to the group, a lot of size.”
Redshirt freshman Kyron Cumby has also generated considerable buzz from the Illini coaches.
“Kyron is a great character guy,” Navarro said. “He’s got a lot of speed. He works really hard. He listens really well. He’s coachable. He’s ready to get out and make an impact this year.”
The key for the receivers and the team, Navarro said, is to take advantage of every chance to improve. Especially given the Illini are only guaranteed nine games in this pandemic-abbreviated season.
“We’re going to do everything we can to take the steps forward,” he said.