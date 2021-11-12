Since the restart of college sports during the 2020-21 school year, Illinois has been the gold standard for how to deal with COVID-19.
But ...
This week’s decision by the Illinois wrestling team to withdraw from the Mountaineer Invitational scheduled for Sunday reminds us once again that the battle isn’t over.
Credit to the school for its diligence in dealing with the pandemic. The health of the athletes, coaches and staff must be the top priority.
Illinois’ streak of 400 consecutive athletic events without COVID-19 disruption is over.
Time to start a new one, with the suggestion for everyone to remain mindful of their surroundings.
Hayes in the hunt
I am on the voting panel of many national college football honors, including the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff, Doak Walker, Lou Groza and Broyles awards.
It is rare for me to have a chance to select an Illinois player. But this year is an exception.
Illinois’ Blake Hayes is one of the 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter.
After watching the Australian all these years, I understand his ability better than any other player on the ballot.
Hayes will be among my final three. If the other voters do their homework, he has a good chance to win the award.
Illini of the Week
Chase Brown continues his strong season for the football program, making it two honors in three games for the Canadian bulldozer.
Brown played keep-away from Minnesota, carrying the ball 32 times for 147 yards. That’s 4.6 yards per carry.
Brown didn’t dent the end zone. No big deal. Isaiah Williams and Tip Reiman did all the scoring Illinois needed.
Yes, the Illinois defense played its best game of the year. But Brown allowed the defense to get plenty of rest between drives, piling up first downs.
Don’t look now, but Brown is third in the Big Ten in rushing.
Don’t miss it
Another Friday night means another Illinois men’s basketball game in Champaign. This time, it’s Arkansas State visiting State Farm Center for an 8 p.m. tip.
Best way to see it: Buy a ticket. In a rarity for a Big Ten basketball program, especially one with Final Four aspirations, there is no traditional TV broadcast scheduled with BTN Plus carrying the broadcast.
Brad Underwood’s team rolled against Jackson State on Tuesday. And that was without key players Kofi Cockburn (suspension), Andre Curbelo (injury) and Trent Frazier (injury).
Filling the days
Coming off an upset win against Minnesota, the Illinois football team might have been best served with another game this Saturday. No such luck.
For the second time in a month, the Illini have an open Saturday. Bret Bielema had no trouble finding ways to help his team improve during the off week.
He scheduled practice and workouts for the players, plus recruiting trips for the coaches.
“Because of the way the NCAA rule is laid out, I couldn’t actually meet with our guys Sunday or Monday,” Bielema said.
The team reconvened Tuesday morning. After putting the Minnesota game in the rear-view mirror, the Illini started working on development, which meant more snaps for players outside the two-deep.
Illinois took its team photo Tuesday. Bielema likes to schedule it toward the end of the season.
With most of the coaches on the road recruiting, Thursday’s practice was run by Bielema, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
The players will work out with strength coach Tank Wright on Friday, then have Saturday off.
The team gets back together Sunday, when it will continue to prepare for the Nov. 20 game at Iowa.