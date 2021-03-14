In a word: Wow.
Illinois did more than win the Big Ten basketball tournament Sunday. It left a mark. A stamp that reads “We’re back.”
For the first time since 2005, the Illini are the best in the conference tournament. That’s after they got a raw deal in not sharing the regular-season crown.
So many made it happen. Masked-man Ayo Dosunmu, sixth men Andre Curbelo, Da’Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili and man-mountain Kofi Cockburn led the way.
Years from now, Illini fans will talk about the blowout win in the quarterfinals (Rutgers), another slugfest against Iowa and the title-game thriller over Ohio State.
They met every challenge. Now, they’ve got a bigger prize in mind: the NCAA championship.
No doubt the Flyin’ Illini are beloved and the 2005 team is revered. But Brad Underwood’s confident crew is climbing the list of program’s best.
It will have a chance to move to the top starting Friday against Drexel in the Big Dance.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.