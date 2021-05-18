CHAMPAIGN — Of course, they are going to play football at Memorial Stadium in 2021. Just like they have since the place opened almost 100 years ago.
The question: How many of you get to go watch?
In 2020, the answer was zero. COVID-19 made sure of that.
It was oh-so-quiet at Memorial Stadium.
Like a practice, except the scoreboard kept lighting up. There was piped in crowd noise I hope to never hear again. The real deal is so much better.
Slowly, life is returning to normal. Especially for those of us wise enough to get vaccinated.
According to the CDC — my go-to for medical advice — if you get a shot, you can lose the mask. Outdoors and indoors.
People are able to gather again in large groups. Like at a stadium.
In 102 days, Bret Bielema opens his Illinois coaching career against Nebraska on Aug. 28. If the health trends continue, there will be fans in the stands to greet him on a (hopefully) picture-perfect Saturday night.
From the coach’s perspective, the more, the merrier. He’d like it so loud that Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez can’t hear himself think. And the noise forces a few false starts.
The House of Grange can hold up to 60,670.
Today, as you read this, the school would be allowed to have 60 percent capacity at Memorial Stadium. That’s 36,402.
Illinois’ season-ticket base is about 20,000.
And you know Nebraska is going to want to bring a few thousand fans. The seats are going fast before single-game tickets go on sale.
The opener is almost three months away and COVID-19 positivity rates are trending downward. That’s a good thing when it comes to game attendance.
“I can totally see football looking a lot more normal this year,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District adminstrator Julie Pryde told me Monday. “Just like everything, it gets down to vaccination.”
“Are people going to get vaccinated in a timely manner? Then, we hopefully won’t see any big spikes.”
A lot can happen between now and the Illinois opener.
“The one thing that’s been consistent with COVID is that it’s inconsistent,” Pryde said. “It is an unpredictable virus.”
Staying patientFolks at Illinois understand crowd size decisions are coming later.
“It’s still a moving target,” said Cassie Arner, senior associate athletic director for marketing, fan development and strategic communication. “We are planning for many different scenarios.”
Before the no-fans allowed 2020 season, Illinois established ways to deal with paid-for tickets that couldn’t be used. Fans were either given refunds, applied their payment to the next season or donated their payment.
Illinois is waiting word on expectations for social distancing. Will 6 feet be required or is a shorter distance OK?
That will go a long way in deciding how many can attend.
The athletic department will takes its orders from the state and the school as the Land of Lincoln inches toward full reopening.
“If things continue to move in this direction, if the vaccinations continue to increase, then we feel good,” Arner said. “It looks like we’re heading in the right direction.”
Memorial Stadium hasn’t seen a sellout since Lovie Smith’s first season in 2016 against North Carolina.
If allowed to fill the place for the 2021 opener, Illinois might get there.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement,” Arner said.
The spring game attendance showed her that. Though capacity was limited and the tickets were free, the seats were all gone in a day.
Plenty of interest exists simply because of Bielema. Plus the 21 returning super seniors who will try to improve upon a failed 2020 season. And the fact seven home games, including an intriguing homecoming game against Bielema’s old employer, Wisconsin, on Oct. 9.
Illinois had an 86 percent season ticket renewal rate, the best since 2016.
“I think there’s this yearning to be back at sporting events and be able to be around friends and family in a way that they used to,” Arner said.
Not everyone will be ready to pack into a stadium again. After the year the country just experienced, there is some logical hesitancy.
For spring events on campus, Illinois required masks be worn.
It’s still too early to know what the rules will be for the ‘21 football season.
Scanners readyYou know those sheets of season tickets you used to get in the mail each summer?
Those might go the way of Blockbuster, Jolt Cola and Quisp cereal.
Illinois is trying to stay nimble when it comes to getting folks into the games. The best way to do that is with mobile ticketing.
“It’s more of our concern about being able to do things quickly.” Arner said. “Having mobile tickets gives us the ability to hold off until the last minute.”
With printed tickets, the athletic department would need to make advance decisions about seating locations. Mobile tickets gives Illinois a chance to make needed adjustments.
“We have more flexibility with mobile tickets,” Arner said.
Single-game tickets are the final piece of the attendance puzzle.
“Before we can even go on sale with single games, we need to have an understanding of what our allocation of season tickets might be,” Arner said.
Fans want to know where they can sit and rules about social distancing.
Tailgating seems doable in 2021.
“It’s a big tradition around here and a big part of people’s gameday plans,” Arner said.
In a perfect world, Illinois will know what it can and can’t do attendance-wise by midsummer.
“We will put together a much better product with more time to plan,” Arner said.