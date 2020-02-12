Asmussen | Future suddenly uncertain for Illini
CHAMPAIGN -- Well, the orange glow sticks were cool.
Everything else Tuesday night for the Illinois basketball team: disaster. A 20-point deficit early in the second half against Michigan State. A furious comeback, so reminiscent of the Illini football team's rally from 25 down at Spartan Stadium.
A late lead wiped out by Xavier Tillman's rebound dunk. A chance to win in the closing seconds that slipped away. Literally.
Star guard Ayo Dosunmu suffered an apparent knee injury, while going to the court as time ran out.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood had no immediate update on Dosunmu.
"We don't know anything," Underwood said. "We won't know anything. We're not going to release anything until we do know something."
It did not look good. And it clouds the immediate future for a team skidding. Three losses in a row. All against NCAA tournament bound teams. With more, potentially, on the way.
The three-game losing streak could soon become five. Illinois travels to Rutgers on Saturday. Underwood's team won in Piscataway, N.J., its last visit in 2018.
But the current Scarlet Knights are better. Much better. And playing for an NCAA berth that will be hurt by a home loss. Rutgers will be ready.
Then, on Tuesday, the Illini head back east for one of the most surprising stories in college basketball. Penn State is ranked No. 13 this week. Patrick Chambers has built the program into a basketball school.
No need to use the curtains anymore in Bryce Jordan Center. All the seats are needed. The Nittany Lions will be flying high after Tuesday's win at Purdue. By the time the game rolls around, Penn State might be in the Top 10.
James Franklin's football team has on-campus competition.
See it coming?
Two weeks ago, Illinois was playing better than any team in the Big Ten. It won seven in a row, including road victories at Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan.
Bracket watchers speculated the Illini could even get one of those cushy top 16 seeds, keeping the team close to home like in 2005.
Illinois missed a golden opportunity to make it eight in a row, letting Iowa slip away in the closing minutes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. But that loss didn't temper the renewed enthusiasm for Illinois basketball.
The locals started to buy in, filling the State Farm Center for games against Minnesota, Maryland and Michigan State. Illinois dominated the start of the game against the Terps. But the No. 9-ranked team rallied for a convincing victory.
There was no sense of panic in C-U. Mostly because Maryland appears to be the class of the Big Ten. For Tuesday's Orange Out, the home folks stuffed the place again.
The team's performance in the opening half was a letdown, exasperated fans screaming after every wayward shot (there were a bunch of them) and sloppy turnover.
The five starters went a combined 4 of 23 from the field. Not winning basketball.
Work to do
Two home losses in a row, though they came against one ranked opponent and another just outside the top 25, hurts Illinois' NCAA tournament position. If the team drops the next two on the road, it will stretch the losing streak to five.
Which will create must wins late in the season against Nebraska, Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa. What looked like a "We've got this" Selection Sunday for the Illini might actually turn into nail-biter. Especially, if star Dosunmu is out for a significant amount of time.
Underwood's team has made huge strides in his third season. After two rough years, he knew it would be better. Illinois hasn't been to the NCAA tournament in seven years. At a school that celebrated returning legend Deron Williams on Tuesday night, that is way too long.
The team is still in a better situation than most would have thought going into the season. Now we will see if it can close it out. And if school needs to order some more orange glow sticks.
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).