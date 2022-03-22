Chris Gandy planned to travel this week to San Antonio to catch up with college friends and take in the Illinois games at the NCAA tournament’s South Regional.
Other alums with a deep commitment to the Illini were joining him.
No need now. Houston changed Gandy’s itinerary with a convincing victory against his alma mater on Sunday.
Instead, Chicago-based Gandy, who played for the Illini from 1994-’97, will go back to work as a financial planner. Gandy owns his own group, and it is going well — though his schedule is hectic, with work needing to be done on the weekends.
When he isn’t on the job, Gandy is likely spending time with son, Jordan, a standout defensive back at Northern Illinois. Jordan started his college football career at South Dakota State before transferring to the DeKalb school.
“My No. 1 job is to be his dad and be there to support him,” Gandy said.
He keeps track of former teammates on social media. His roommate in college was Matt Heldman, who tragically died in a 1999 car crash.
Gandy thought about coaching after college but found his calling in the business world.
“This opportunity came up, I pursued it, and the rest is history,” Gandy said.
He can still play.
“Yeah baby, you never lose it,” Gandy said. “I can still hold my own ... with 40-year-olds.”
Gandy was a key player on the 1997 Illinois basketball team that famously lost an NCAA second-round game to Chattanooga. He has heard about the game for years, though this year’s first-round win by Illinois against the Mocs will likely cut into the retro talk.
“We’ll take it, I guess,” Gandy said.
After Friday’s game, Gandy had some concerns about Illinois, based on his knowledge of the sport and the program.
“We can’t play like that,” Gandy said.
He was not impressed.
“I don’t think anyone was,” he said. “I see it a little differently after having played in the NCAA tournament.”
Play like that again, he warned, and the team would lose “by 60.”
Actually, 15 points.
“You can’t have double-digit turnovers,” Gandy said.
Gandy watches the game in a different way than most fans. He has been there, done that.
“I’m looking at it like, ‘What team is this? Did we get hot at the wrong time?’” Gandy said.
Keeping track
Though he has plenty on his plate, Gandy pays close attention to his alma mater. He watches every game, often taping it because of time conflicts.
He played for two coaches during his Illini career, the late Lou Henson and Lon Kruger.
It has been 25 years since Gandy’s career ended. The Illini have had four coaches since, including current boss Brad Underwood.
Is the team poised for a long run of success?
“I hope so,” Gandy said. “But college basketball is changing.
“You can go against players that are definitely NBA players at smaller schools. And the transfer portal is changing the game, too. Guys are like, ‘Where can I go play where I can beat you?’”
If today’s rules were around during Gandy’s era, maybe he would have moved on.
“Potentially,” he said. “We played when there were centers and power forwards and clear distinctions between those people. Now you have guys who are power forward-ish off guards. These kids are bigger, faster and jump higher.”
Is the modern version better or worse?
“There are some good things about it,” Gandy said. “Some not-so-good things about it.”
The transfer portal gave some of the power back to the players.
Fundamentally, the game has changed.
“We didn’t see Deon Thomas move to point guard,” Gandy said.
As he sees it
Gandy likes the way Underwood has built the team.
“They’ve done a good job of turning the program into a great program to continue to compete for national titles,” Gandy said.
That should be the goal.
Gandy has not been to a game at State Farm Center in four years. COVID-19 was a big part of it. And so was following son Jordan’s career.
Gandy noticed flaws in the team this year.
“It’s like all the pieces weren’t clicking at one time,” he said.
He wondered about the leadership within the squad.
“It was very, very interesting to watch this team,” Gandy said. “The best thing that could have happened was we won the Big Ten. Maybe the worst thing that could happen is we won the Big Ten. The hunger might not be the same hunger as we had before.”