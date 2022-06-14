No. 11 is No. 1 all over again.
Thirty-two years after he was the first pick in the NFL draft, Jeff George is the first quarterback selected for the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Indianapolis native got the word from athletic director Josh Whitman that he is part of the 15-person 2022 class, which was publicly unveiled on June 6.
Three are from football, with George joining the late, great Bill Burrell and former team MVP and longtime athletic director Ron Guenther representing the Memorial Stadium bunch.
George appeared on WDWS’s “SportsTalk” last week, after receiving the big news. He said all the right things.
“I was really proud and honored when I got the call,” George said. “It was really cool to hear.”
Being the first quarterback in the Illinois Hall is a big deal. There is a strong tradition at the position, with Jack Trudeau, Tony Eason, Kurt Kittner, Nathan Scheelhaase and Juice Williams ranking among the best.
Trudeau should be the next one selected, hopefully in the next class or two. He remains the school’s career leader in passing yards.
George spent his freshman year at Purdue, where he played for the late Leon Burtnett. After Burtnett was forced out following the 1986 season, George transferred to Illinois.
Because of Big Ten rules at the time, George had to pay his own way at Illinois. No scholarship. Of course, the cost was a lot lower 35 years ago.
What might have been
There was no transfer portal back then. If a player wanted to change schools, he had to sit out a full season.
That was George’s fate in ‘87. He torched the first-string defense in practice, but couldn’t help in the games.
There was no quarterback like George on the eligible roster in ‘87. Scott Mohr, Brian Menkhausen and Peter Freund split up the starts.
The defense was decent, but the offense struggled. The team scored just 153 points, the lowest total during Mike White’s eight seasons. The team finished 3-7-1, and White was shown the door.
If the transfer rules had been what they are today, White could have survived. With slinger George on the field, the offense might have helped turn close losses to Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana (and a tie against Michigan State) into wins.
White was a big reason George ended up at Illinois. It’s easy to imagine the quarterback thriving with White calling the plays.
Good fortune
The coaching change at Illinois, however unsettling at the time, didn’t seem to impact George’s performance.
He worked so well with White’s replacement, John Mackovic. The switch was smooth.
“It was really easy,” George said. “Both of them ran the same type of pro-style offense.”
George is a Mackovic fan.
“I’d have to say John Mackovic was the greatest coach I ever played for that just prepared me week in and week out,” George said. “By the time I was a (professional) rookie playing with the Colts in ‘90, I was so well-prepared and ready for it. I couldn’t ask for a better coach to play under.”
Mackovic never failed to qualify for a bowl in his four seasons at Illinois. George led the team to the first two, the All American Bowl in 1988 and the Florida Citrus Bowl in 1990.
The ‘89 team went 10-2, with the two losses coming to No. 8 Colorado and No. 3 Michigan. Illinois stunned No. 5 Southern Cal with a fourth-quarter comeback in the opener. That was supposed to be the Glasnost Bowl in Russia before it got moved to Los Angeles. Probably a wise decision.
At the start of George’s radio appearance, a clip was played of the late Keith Jackson making the call on ABC.
“And the Illini lead 14-13 with 2:19 to play,” the legend said.
“Hearing that sent chills up my back,” George said. “It seems like yesterday. One of the greatest memories I had as an Illini.”
Busy guy
George, 54, spent time last week in Miami.
His youngest son, Jayden, is joining the Hurricanes after starting his career at Alabama. The younger George has three years of eligibility left.
“He’s my last, so I need to enjoy it while he’s still young,” Jeff George said.
George owns Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana. He is also involved in real estate and insurance businesses.
“I’ve got my hands in everything,’ he said.