Asmussen | George thankful for his time with the Illini
CHAMPAIGN — The “Sheriff” is coming back to town.
And he is bringing a bunch of deputies with him.
Former Illinois star quarterback Jeff George (aka the Sheriff) is one of 15 new members of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
They will be introduced during Thursday night’s Illinois-Chattanooga football game at Memorial Stadium. On Friday night at State Farm Center, the Hall of Famers will be inducted. George is the first quarterback enshrined, which makes sense since he is the school’s best ever to play at the position.
Each honoree will talk for a few minutes at the induction ceremony.
“This will be an opportunity for me to say thank you,” George told me earlier this week when I reached him by phone in Indianapolis. “I want to just speak from the heart and be genuine.”
George will have a large group of supporters cheering him on this week in Champaign-Urbana.
“A lot of people have reached out, not just players, but people who were in the administration,” George said. “Nice to hear from everybody. It makes you feel like you did something pretty nice. Just a great group of people that I was around.”
His cousin, Matt George, is organizing the get-togethers, which include a tailgate party Thursday and weekend stops at their favorite campus hangouts. No need to board up the windows or order extra security. George’s crowd is full of respectful adults.
Two of Jeff’s three kids plan to be here. Jeff Jr., a former Illini quarterback, lives in Indianapolis and will be at the game. So will Jeff’s daughter Jordan. Youngest son Jayden can’t make it, but he has a great excuse: He plays quarterback at Miami and the Hurricanes host Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
This will be George’s second Hall of Fame. He was honored by Warren Central (Ind.) High School about 10 years ago.
“It’s neat because your family and friends who were with you your whole life get to be a part of it,” George said. “Some aunts and uncles that have been coming to games in junior high and high school and followed me at Illinois and in the pros, it’s a nice way for me to be able to thank them for being a part of it for all those years and all the love and support they’ve shown me.”
Of course, his dad, Dave, will attend along with other family members. George lost his mom, Judy, 11 years ago.
Jeff George hasn’t been in C-U since his son finished playing at Illinois after the 2017 season. Jeff Jr. started nine total games for the Illini in 2016 and 2017 before ending his career at Pittsburgh.
What if?Illinois fans know the George story well. A star at Warren Central, George originally played at Purdue for the late Leon Burtnett. But after his coach got forced out, George joined Mike White at Illinois.
The rules back then were a bit on the squirrelly side. One of the best quarterbacks in college football wasn’t eligible for a scholarship. Oh yeah, and he had to sit out the 1987 season.
As I’ve written before, had the rules been what they are today and George had been eligible, he might have saved White’s job. No such luck.
But Illinois hired a great fit for George: John Mackovic. The two clicked immediately and Mackovic put George on a path to become the first pick in the 1990 NFL draft.
“Probably the greatest coach that I ever played for was John Mackovic,” George said. “I’ve had a lot of coaches, and there’s nobody that came close to what he taught me.”
About that move to the NFL. All these years later, the now 54-year-old George wonders if he would have been better off staying in C-U for the 1990 season.
“Even if I had known I was going to be the No. 1 pick, if I had to do it over again, I might have stayed,” George said. “When you get drafted as the No. 1 pick, you are going to that team for a reason.”
The Indianapolis Colts were dreadful in 1990 and George took a pounding. The expectations in his hometown were unreasonably high, especially considering the talent level on the rest of the team.
Who knows what might have happened had George waited until the 1991 draft. The first quarterback that year didn’t go off the board until Seattle took San Diego State’s Dan McGwire 16th. George might have ended up in a better place with more help around him.
Of course, George got paid. He signed a then-record deal.
“At the time when you are 21-, 22-years-old and you’re being told you you’re going to be the first pick in the draft and sign for millions of dollars, that’s kind of hard to pass up,” George said. “Now that I’ve gone through it, I really think I would have stayed my last year.”
Had George struck around and given Jason Verduzco another year of apprenticeship, what could have happened?
“If we stayed healthy,” George said, “we would have had a great chance to win the national championship.”
Then-defensive coordinator and eventual Illinois coach Lou Tepper agreed when I talked with him this week.
“I don’t think anyone in the country would have beaten us,” Tepper said.
Even without George, the Illini were co-Big Ten champions in 1990.
That Illinois team was filled with stars on both sides of the ball. Newly selected College Football Hall of Famer Moe Gardner and linebacker Darrick Brownlow led the defense. The offense featured running back Howard Griffith, receiver Shawn Wax and a talented line led by Tim Simpson and Curt Lovelace. Oodles of All-Big Ten honors for the team.
The 1990 team finished 8-4, losing the opener 28-16 at Arizona, getting blown out at home by Iowa and dropping a close game at Michigan. In the Hall of Fame Bowl in Tampa, Fla., loaded Clemson shut out the Illini 30-0.
Even without George, the team pulled off a trio of important wins, edging eventual national co-champion Colorado and beating ranked Ohio State and Michigan State.
Colorado split the national title that season with Georgia Tech. Had George helped reverse the three regular-season losses, Illinois could have had a title shot.
Trophy dashIllinois has never had a player win the Heisman Trophy.
The great Dick Butkus deserved it in 1964, but finished third behind Notre Dame quarterback John Huarte and Tulsa quarterback Jerry Rhome. Illini star running back Jim Grabowski was third in 1965. That’s as close as the school has been to the best individual award in sports.
George finished 35th in Heisman voting in 1989. Had he returned in 1990, he would have been one of the favorites.
Brigham Young junior quarterback Ty Detmer won the Heisman with a 311-point margin ahead of Notre Dame receiver Raghib “Rocket” Ismail.
Did Detmer deserve the award? Difficult call. BYU scored an early season home upset against No. 1 Miami. But it lost lopsided games to Oregon and Hawaii. And it got drilled by Texas A&M in the Holiday Bowl, losing 65-14.
Detmer’s numbers weren’t totally Heisman worthy either. Yes, he threw for a lot of yards (5,188) and touchdowns (41). But he was intercepted 28 times. Dude, feel free to throw the ball away.
Would George have had as many yards in 1990? Unlikely with Griffith running forever. And the touchdown total would have been lower, but so would the interceptions.
Lasting bondThough he played on offense at Illinois, George formed a close relationship with Tepper.
“There are just certain people that you kind of gravitate to, especially when you are young,” George said. “I was 19 when I stepped foot on campus. He was a guy who was easy to talk to. I remember going to his house a few times and we would talk not just about football, but spiritually, and he’s a man of faith. It was always kind of neat to sit down with him and learn and grow as a young man. A lot of players were close to Coach Tep.”
They weren’t always friendly exchanges. Like the time during their first winter program after Tepper arrived. The team was working out in the infamous Bubble that covered the Memorial Stadium turf.
“You want to set the tone that guys are going to do things exactly the way you tell them and they’re going to do it with great effort,” Tepper said.
The new coach didn’t know the players by name yet.
Tepper ran a difficult drill that if the players made a mistake, they would have to go back in line. Eventually, it was George’s turn.
“I had no idea who he is,” Tepper said. “I sent him back. He comes up again. I send him back. He comes up again. I send him back. I said, ‘Son, I don’t know who you are, but the next time, if you don’t do it the way I’m telling you to do it, I’m throwing you out of this drill. I’m throwing you out of the Bubble. You’re gone.’”
George did it wrong again and Tepper tossed him.
During a short break later, Mackovic went to Tepper.
“He says, ‘Hey Tep, do you know who that was?’” Tepper recalled. “I said ‘Coach, I have no idea.’ He said, ‘That was Jeff George. Great job.’
“It just set the tone.”
George remembers the drill.
“I’m a quarterback, so obviously, my form was horrible,” George said. “He treated everybody equal.”
Tepper appreciates George putting the team first.
And his penchant for sharing credit with his teammates.
The way a Hall of Famer is supposed to act.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.