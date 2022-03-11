CHAMPAIGN — Just minutes into his Zoom press conference on Thursday afternoon, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema started talking about assistant coach Ben Miller. And got visibly choked up.
“Him and his family are in our prayers and our thoughts,” Bielema said. “Obviously, (he’s) a huge part of what we’ve been able to do here.”
Earlier in the day, the school announced Miller is taking a leave from coaching while he battles colon cancer. Miller works with the Illini tight ends and special teams.
Diagnosed in February, Miller has already had successful surgery and will begin chemotherapy treatments soon.
Miller and wife Meghan have three kids: son Lochlan and daughters Quinn and Kelley. The Millers live near Bielema.
“I drive by his house every day,” Bielema said. “I can’t tell you how many times last spring and summer and in the fall, I’ll go by and see him out in his yard with his kids. Give him a honk. Occasionally stop by, say hello.”
Bielema, understandably, is worried about his friend’s health.
“The effect that Ben and Meghan have had in our building has been off the charts,” Bielema said. “I could tell when I told our players the first time, I could see the reaction in their faces. As a special teams coordinator, you literally touch the entire roster.”
Bielema is a Miller fan. So are the players.
“Truly a great man who represents a lot of great things,” Bielema said. “We are definitely thinking of him on a daily basis.”
Bielema has an uplifting cancer recovery story to share with Miller. His mom, Marilyn, is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed while Bielema was in college.
“The good news is the medicine of today’s world is awesome,” Bielema said. “Josh Whitman has been unbelievable. Carle health care, all the people involved, have been unbelievable working with Ben and his family and getting the best possible treatment and care. It’s been a blessing to be here as well with him.”
NCAA rules allow Bielema to hire a temporary replacement while Miller recovers. Greg Froehlich, a special teams analyst with the team, has stepped into the role and is working as the 10th assistant.
Coming attractions
Bielema is taking his two young daughters, Briella and Brexli, to Disney World next week. For the first time.
“I’m tackling that hurdle as a father. We’ll see how that plays out,” Bielema said. “I know I can handle 120 young men on a field for two hours. I don’t know if I can handle a 4- and 2-year-old in a theme park for a day. We’ll see how that goes.”
After the coach returns to C-U, the team starts spring practice on March 22.
The Illini just completed winter conditioning.
“I’m very excited where we’re at,” he said. “For the most part, we’re healthy. Just a few guys that will really be limited for all of spring ball.”
Linebacker C.J. Hart, injured early in the 2021 season with a knee injury, was recently cleared for full participation during the spring session. So was offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter.
Chance to impress
While the current Illinois football team looks ahead to the 2022 season, 15 former players are hoping to play at the next level.
At 11 a.m. Friday, Illinois holds its annual Pro Timing Day at the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility.
Pro Day brings NFL scouts and executives to the Illinois campus for up-close looks at the prospects. Several Illini in the past have used the event to get extra notice by the NFL, leading to them being drafted or signed as free agents. The players know if you are good enough, the NFL will find you. Pro Day makes sure it happens.
Players will be weighed and measured. And they will be tested for strength, speed, agility and position-specific ability.
Players expected to participate include defensive back Tony Adams, offensive lineman Jack Badovinac, defensive back Christian Bobak, outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr., outside linebacker Isaiah Gay, linebacker Jake Hansen, punter Blake Hayes, defensive back Kerby Joseph, offensive lineman Doug Kramer, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, kicker James McCourt, defensive tackle Roderick Perry II, quarterback Brandon Peters, long snapper Ethan Tabel and linebacker Khalan Tolson.
Hansen, Hayes, Joseph and Lowe just participated in the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Usually that means they will do limited work at the pro day.
Don’t miss it
: NCAA tournament selection show, 5 p.m., Sunday, CBS.
For the second year in a row, you know Illinois is going to be one of the 68 teams on the board. But where? When? Against who?
Just a hunch the likely No. 3 or No. 4 seed will land a nearby site for the first two rounds. That means Milwaukee, which is 226 miles from C-U. Indianapolis is another close option, but Purdue and Kentucky will most likely end up there. So Illinois will again be sharing space with Wisconsin. In Wisconsin. But won’t have to play the Badgers there.
I have to credit the NCAA for a change in bracketing that rewards the better teams with georgraphic-based brackets. As long as a team doesn’t play in its home arena, it is all well and good. And much better for the fans, who fly or drive to the venues.
Had to be written
Good job by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman for calling out fans who have gone over the line in taunting opponents at games.
When you buy a ticket, you can yell all you want. You can scream “air ball” or “miss it.” But what you can’t do is become verbally abusive. There are no-nos when taunting, and we all know what they are. A few fans have stepped over the line so egregiously that Whitman felt compelled to write enough is enough.
The bulk of the fan base is courteous and respectful. It doesn’t take many to ruin the good times for everyone.
This is an easy fix. The people sitting near the idiots need to call them out. And the school much take punitive action against the violators.
Illini of the Week
: Wrestling’s Zac Braunagel.
The redshirt sophomore from Belleville finished third at 184 pounds in the Big Ten championships. He lost his opening match in Lincoln, Neb., then won five in a row to earn a trip to next weekend’s NCAA meet. The championships are scheduled for Detroit on March 17-19.
Warming up
It won’t be as pleasant as earlier trips to Texas and South Carolina, but the Illinois baseball team will find decent weather for its series this weekend against Western Kentucky. Temperatures in Bowling Green, Ky., for the Friday and Sunday games are forecast in the 50s and 60s.
Dan Hartleb’s team is back home Tuesday for a game against Butler. Temps are expected in the high 50s. Not bad.
Tyra Perry’s softball team hoped to find nice conditions for games Saturday and Sunday at Clemson against the host Tigers and Liberty. Not so much. There is rain in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday, it will be sunny with temps in mid-50s. Better than snow.