CHAMPAIGN — Bummer.
Illinois football had been looking for a signature win. All the pieces were in place Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
The biggest crowd of the season: 44,512. Though the gate got a boost from the visitors.
A class of Hall of Famers in the building. Including former football stars Simeon Rice and David Williams.
A generous Nebraska offense, which turned the ball over four times. Twice inside the red zone.
The Cornhuskers mistakes went way beyond the turnovers. They were flagged 11 times for 119 yards. Not a lot of discipline for the guys with the Ns on their helmets.
Big Red came to town with an eight-game road losing streak. Easier to understand it now.
There were more blunders. Nebraska got an extra point blocked and doinked a short field goal off the uprights.
Scott Frost might want to work on special teams before his guys hosts Ohio State next weekend.
Illinois doesn’t have a next weekend. Well, it does, but it won’t involve playing football.
The Illini have an open week. A chance to heal their bodies and put the season back on track.
They didn’t want to open 2-2, The idea before the season was 4-0, which switched to 3-1 after the disappointing loss to Eastern Michigan.
Which was worse?
“I can’t remember who we played last week,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “I just know it was disappointing right now. A game that was winnable. We had opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on it.
“It’s tough when you lose a Big Ten home game.”
There are only eight games left. And the chance to reach the bowl-minimum six wins is shrinking.
The Illini need to earn four more wins against seven teams that reached the postseason in 2018. And Rutgers.
Michigan appears to be easier. But there is an equal and opposite reaction, with Wisconsin looking like a monster.
See, I told you the Badgers were going to be good. I was just a year early.
Planning ahead
I really have no idea what Illinois will look like Oct. 5 in Minneapolis.
The players and coaches say all the right things between now and then. They will talk about cleaning up the mistakes and being ready to get over the hump, which more and more like a mountain.
Minnesota will be ready. Their hyper coach P.J. Fleck will remind the Gophers a million times about what happened in Champaign last season.
There were a few bright spots Saturday.
Illinois tailback Reggie Corbin did his part Saturday, running for 134 yards and a score.
This year, he said, is not like past seasons.
“It’s not even close to the past few years,” Corbin said. “We’ll be fine, man. We’ve just got to fix it. We’re in dog fights. The past few years, we were losing by 30. This is not even comparable.”
He thought Saturday would be different, too.
“These are games we’re supposed to win,” Corbin said. “It’s not like we’re just hanging by a thread. We’re supposed to win these games. Everyone knows we are supposed to win these games. We’ve just got to do it.”
Near miss
I was ready to write about the inspirational talks Rice and Williams gave the team Friday afternoon.
The players were fired up after hearing from both stars.
Rice had a long line of players eager to shake hands and say hello. He got to them. In a good way.
“Simeon is an elite guy,” Illinois safety Tony Adams said. “He did it at the highest level. Having him come in there, it was huge for us. A motivational boost.”
His message:
“Let’s go play some Illinois football. We need Illinois football back,” Adams said, “We tried to play that. We just didn’t get the W. It’s all about the fourth quarter. It’s all about finishing.”
Offensive tackle Alex Palczewski wanted to deliver the win for the legends.
“Obviously, I’m upset,” the co-captain said. “They were great players and there were great teams when they were here.
“I’m upset we couldn’t get them this win today.”