CHAMPAIGN — There were smiles. Oh, so many smiles.
On the faces of the Illinois football players, their family members, their coaches and staff.
Exactly what a postseason celebration should look like.
On Saturday night at the I Hotel, Illinois had the first fall awards ceremony of the Bret Bielema era. As the second-year Illini coach had hoped, it came before a bowl game: the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 24 Mississippi State in much-warmer Tampa (72 degrees Saturday).
It wasn’t your typical postseason football banquet. No sit-down meal and three hours of awards and speeches.
This one opened with an hour of mingling while snacking on finger foods.
“Let everybody be around each other,” Bielema said. “I know my parents, as a player, as a young coach, I used to enjoy the time after the banquet. Get to see families in a way everybody doesn’t have to sit down and be all still for three hours.”
The seniors were introduced and a string of award winners were announced by emcee and former Illini linebacker Brit Miller. Miller, one of the best personalities on the team the past two decades, did a fine job. And kept the event on schedule. It ran just a bit over two hours on a drizzly night.
“Banquets are kind of like those senior games, it’s the first of last for a lot of our guys,” Bielema said. “What I like about the end of this year and going to a bowl game, it kind of catapults us into 2023.”
Bielema went to Tampa on Thursday with an Illinois contingent. The Illini play Mississippi State, coached by Mike Leach.
One question: Are any of the Illini going to opt-out of the bowl?
“I think that’s a work in progress,” Bielema said. “Literally nobody, I can honestly say before tonight’s banquet, is in that position. We’re still working through a lot of things.”
Later in the awards ceremony, Bielema indicated All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safety Sydney Brown and offensive lineman Julian Pearl of Danville have decisions to make about whether to play in the bowl.
During Bielema’s earlier time at Wisconsin, players rarely skipped bowl games unless they were injured. In recent years, the practice has become common, especially for players considered top pro prospects. That list certainly includes Witherspoon, ranked one of the best at his position.
Witherspoon was named the team’s defensive MVP. Running back Chase Brown took the award on offense and Danville’s Caleb Griffin was MVP of special teams.
Keeping busy
In his earlier time at Wisconsin, the night of the banquet was the most important event of the recruiting season.
Not now. Oh sure, Illinois still had recruits on campus for the weekend but the number was six, not 60.
“Recruiting has transcended,” Bielema said. “This time of year, it’s guys that sometimes there’s been a change in their plans. We’ve got a few portal kids in. This group was six prospects from six different states. Really six kids on six different journeys. It’s really an unprecedented time in college recruiting.”
Bielema is likely in the market for another quarterback. Starter Tommy DeVito is out of eligibility and backup Art Sitkowski won’t be playing in 2023.
“He was the last quarterback the previous staff had recruited here still here,” Bielema said. “I think our philosophy, our mentality, is a lot different than from what was here before, especially at the quarterback position. This will clean swipe it and we’ll see where we are in the fall.”
Getting ready
The Illini held their third bowl practice earlier Saturday.
With finals week on tap, the team will resume bowl practice next Saturday.
When Illinois became bowl eligible with its sixth win, the team started an eight-week development program with lifting three times a week.
“When that started, I said, ‘There is a guy in this room right now who isn’t playing on our current 74-man roster who will be a starter and an impact player next year,’” Bielema said. “Who he is? I don’t know.”
Bielema showed the players eight examples of guys from his past who rose to become not only good college players, but NFL players.
“I wanted them to understand we’ve been on this path before,” Bielema said.
Honor roll
Here’s a list of the hardware passed out during Saturday night’s Illinois football team awards banquet at the I Hotel in Champaign:
Team Awards
Red Grange Offensive MVP: RB Chase Brown
Dick Butkus Defensive MVP: CB Devon Witherspoon
Dike Eddleman Special Teams MVP: K Caleb Griffin
Rookie of the Year: OLB Gabe Jacas
Illini Power: LB Isaac Darkangelo, OL Isaiah Adams
Coaches Appreciation Award, Offense: QB Tommy DeVito, RB Reggie Love III
Coaches Appreciation Award, Defense: OLB Seth Coleman, DL Johnny Newton
Howard Griffith Impact Player Award: DB Tahveon Nicholson, DL Keith Randolph Jr., WR Isaiah Williams
Offensive Look Team POY: OL Clayton Leonard
Defensive Look Team POY: LB James Kreutz
Special Teams Look Team POY: DB Mike Manning
Illinois Traditional Awards
Scholar-Athlete Award: C Alex Pihlstrom
Wright Commitment to Excellence: RB Chase Brown, DB Sydney Brown
Paul and Tiz Bresee Award-Illini Family Award: LB Tarique Barnes, TE Michael Marchese
Bruce Capel Award: DB Quan Martin
Land of Lincoln Award: OL Alex Palczewski, OL Julian Pearl
Tim McCarthy Scholarship: TE Michael Marchese
Spirit of Illini Award: Jason Epperson