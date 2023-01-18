CHAMPAIGN — I’m never going to tell Illinois fans they MUST attend an upcoming game. That’s a personal call. We all have stuff going on in our lives.
But the school’s athletic department is making Wednesday night’s Illinois-Indiana women’s basketball game at State Farm Center very tempting for MUST status.
Tickets are $5. That’s about the price of a large Caramel Macchiato (coffee-ish) at Starbucks. And if you have a ticket for Thursday’s soldout Illinois-Indiana men’s game, you can get into the women’s game for free. We love a bargain.
Parking for the women’s game is free near the fan-friendly arena.
Weather might be a bit on the rainy side. Who cares? They are playing inside. A little rain doesn’t hurt and as Mom always used to say, “It’s good for the farmers.”
Have I sold you on the idea of going to Wednesday’s game? Let me give you some more reasons.
Illinois is really good and having a season not even the most optimistic followers saw coming. Borderline miraculous. So unexpected.
A decade and a half of fruitless seasons under Jolette Law, Matt Bollant and Nancy Fahey took the program to edge of the abyss.
I’ve lost count of the number of times Illini fans came up to me and talked about how the women’s basketball situation seemed hopeless.
Not now. Athletic director Josh Whitman picked the right person when he hired Shauna Green. A star coach at Dayton, she has already led the Illini to 15 wins. The most at the school since 2014-15 with at least 12 more games to play.
Going placesAn NCAA tournament appearance, the first since Theresa Grentz’s 2002-03 team, is a strong possibility.
Women’s basketball hasn’t been relevant at Illinois in a long time. But Green’s fast start leads me to believe it will be a big deal on campus going forward.
The team is fun to watch, scores points in bunches and isn’t afraid of high-ranked opponents. It scared undefeated Ohio State in Columbus and pushed Indiana in an earlier game at Bloomington. The Hoosiers (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten) enter State Farm Center ranked No. 6 against No. 21 Illinois (15-3, 5-2). The men’s game on Thursday night matches two unranked teams.
State Farm Center will be packed for the men’s game, and there is a strong rivalry between the teams. It can happen in the women’s game, too.
Will the Illinois women’s team ever fill up the building? That should be the goal.
Considering the resources, arena and easy access to talent, there is no reason Illinois can’t routinely compete at a high level in women’s basketball. The new coach realized that when she took the job. Whitman might want to consider a contract extension for Green. She has earned a big raise.
Way back whenIt has been 26 years since recent-Naismith Hall of Famer Grentz led Illinois to a 24-win season. That’s the most wins in school history. The number could be topped this year.
Like Green, Grentz got off to a fast start in Champaign-Urbana, which captured the imagination of the fan base. After a sub-.500 first season, Grentz set the school win record in Year 2. The team, led by Ashley Berggren, got off to 10-3 start.
The wakeup call for the rest of a college basketball came in a midseason nonconferfence game at Arkansas when Illinois beat the No. 10 Razorbacks 100-81 on Jan. 8, 1997.
The fans started to buy in in a big way. A school-record 16,050 showed for a game at the Assembly Hall against Purdue. The only crowd in program history above the building’s current capacity.
Illinois finished 12-4 in the Big Ten during the regular season. It earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, where it scored lopsided wins against Drake and Duke.
In the regional semifinal at Iowa City, Illinois drew No. 1-ranked UConn. Grentz’s team gave the Huskies a fight before losing 78-73. A valiant effort and the closest Illinois has ever gotten to play in a regional final.
The next season, I was in Knoxville, Tenn., when Grentz took the Illini to play defending national champion Tennessee in a regular-season game.
Illinois held a double-digit lead at intermission, stunning the packed house at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols stormed back in the second half to win 78-68.
Grentz’s third Illinois team finished second in the Big Ten and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Again, it opened with a pair of wins before losing by six to No. 2-seed North Carolina in Nashville, Tenn., in the Sweet 16.
Illinois made three more appearances in the NCAA tournament with Grentz in charge, but never moved past the second round.
The coach got fans in C-U excited about women’s basketball. It is happening again, more than two decades later.
Give it a try Wednesday night. You can’t beat price. Or the product.