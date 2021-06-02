SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Of course, Illinois made the NCAA quarterfinals. That’s how Mike Small’s men’s golf team rolls.
Wasn’t easy, which the Illini knew going in. The 30-team field was one of the best ever for the tournament, including super seniors who took advantage of a bonus season.
Worked out great for Illinois with Scottsdale native Michael Feagles returning to his hometown. He finished fourth in medalist play, showing the kind of game that could make him a nice living as a pro golfer
His decision to come back after a disappointing shutdown of the 2020 season looks genius in hindsight. Feagles won another Big Ten team title and has a chance to win an NCAA championship, too.
Small’s main goal going into the week at the toasty Grayhawk Golf Club was to make the final eight.
Done. Thanks to a resilient team that didn’t wilt in the heat.
Once in the quarterfinals, anything can happen. As Small likes to point out, only one top seed has won the title since the tournament moved to the TV-friendly match-play format.
That could be bad news for hometown school Arizona State, which stormed past Oklahoma State on Monday to enter Tuesday’s play as No. 1.
Illinois opens the quarterfinals against Oklahoma, considered the best team in the country during the regular season. Before the tournament started, Small picked the Sooners, Cowboys and Sun Devils as the teams to beat.
Looks like the coach knows his stuff, with those three joining Pepperdine in the top four.
Built to lastSmall’s golf team is the most dependable on campus. It wins every year at a high level. Without fail. The Illini have owned the Big Ten during the Danville native’s tenure that started in 2000. Back in his playing days, one conference team title might have been enough. The more recent teams expect to win the league every year.
The growing number of Illinois fans figure to stare at golfstat.com each year in late May, following the action.
On Monday, fans could actually watch it on Golf Channel, a brilliant call by the NCAA to put the championship in an attractive late spring broadcast window.
They can do so again on Tuesday and on Wednesday.
Time to give more credit to former Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther, who saw Small’s potential as a coach. With his combination of knowledge, eye for talent and salesmanship, Small has taken the program way beyond where even the most optimistic booster could ever imagine.
And it’s about to get better. Renovations at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana will give the Illini one of the best home courses in the conference. The program was already in good shape amenity-wise with the Demirjian Indoor and Lauritsen/Wohlers Oudoor facilities.Soon, it will be a triple play. Hopefully, Atkins will host the Big Ten tournament a time or two, and other in-season events as well.
Points of emphasis
Last week, Small told me he roams during the NCAA tournament from player to player. If one of his guys is struggling, he will be there for a quick pep talk.
Must have been lots of pep talks in the final day of stroke play. Monday’s round was the worst of the week for the Illini, a 10-over 290 that only cost them one spot in the standings. Most of the other teams struggled. too.
Count on the coach to remind the Illini that Tuesday’s quarterfinal match against Oklahoma is a clean slate. Wayward drives and missed putts from the first four rounds don’t matter.
The competition is simple to gauge. Five players line up for each team. Win the most holes, you take the match.
The experience of Feagles and fellow super senior Giovanni Tadiotto figures to be invaluable. But all the players are capable of winning golf.
Get past the Sooners in the quarterfinals, and the Illini will likely run into hometown Arizona State in the semifinals later on Tuesday. It’s like the 1984 regional final against Kentucky all over again.
Probably a better draw for Illinois than nemesis Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have dominated the Illini in three tournaments this season, including the Stillwater Regional in mid-May.
The eight quarterfinalists should all be congratulated both for advancing and for surviving the heat.
It’s going to get worse, with the forecast calling for 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Don’t forget, the players have to lug their own bags, too.
But come Tuesday night, if the Illini win twice and advance to Wednesday’s national championship match, they won’t mind the heat.
They’ll embrace it as they continue their quest to win the program’s first-ever national title. Right where Small and the Illini expect to be.