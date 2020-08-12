Yes, Illinois football is gone for now.
The Big Ten did what it had to do Tuesday afternoon and ripped off the Band-Aid.
It’s going to sting.
For a while.
But, honestly, the first thought that popped into my head immediately after the Big Ten said “no go” to football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country at Illinois was, “What will happen to basketball?”
As you are doubtlessly aware, Brad Underwood has built a Final Four-caliber team at 1800 S. First Street in Champaign.
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn surprised Illinois fans by announcing their return for the 2020-21 season. They join Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Da’Monte Williams, Jacob Grandison, Austin Hutcherson and a pack of talented freshmen. The team will be so much fun to watch.
If it is allowed to play.
Football has been scrapped despite being an outdoor sport. Being outside is supposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Basketball has to be played inside, especially during those “I-can’t-feel-my-fingers-and-toes” winters we have here in C-U.
The coronavirus pandemic smacked us all in the face on March 12, when the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament was canceled.
Five months later, the Big Ten football season has been called off, too.
College football is trying to figure out a way to play in the time of a pandemic. It didn’t work, at least for the Big Ten and the Pac-12, who both announced fall sports postponements on Tuesday.
College basketball has more time to come up with a solution. One that can save what could be a special season at Illinois.
Big Ten administrators need to spend the next few weeks formulating a plan for basketball (and other winter and spring sports) and getting right to it. No time to waste.
Normally, the season would start in mid-November, three months from now. That needs to be flexible to allow health and medical experts to learn more about the coronavirus.
If Jan. 1 works better as a start date, fine. March Madness can turn into April Insanity or May-Hem.
Whatever it takes. Turn over every stone. No bad ideas exist.
Of course, there is an obvious to way to save basketball: Follow the NBA model.
The league brought its playoff contenders to Orlando’s bubble and has not had a positive test so far. Amazing what a lot of money and discipline will do for you.
I suggest the folks in college basketball talk to the smart folks in the NBA and come up with some sort of modified bubble.
At Illinois, put all the players in the same dorm or hotel and reduce outside contact. Have them take online-only classes. Leave only to head to State Farm Center.
It will be a temporary hardship for the players and their families, but it won’t last forever.
The rest of the Big Ten will need to follow the same procedure. The team will still travel and the fans won’t likely be allowed in the buildings for this season. It’s a trade-off worth making.
The schedules will include very few nonconference games and those will only be allowed with schools following similar protocols. I would suggest breaking up the conference-heavy schedule with a few nonconference games. Instead of the usual St. Louis Braggin’ Rights game in late December in St. Louis, the teams can meet twice, home and home. More chances for Illinois fans to boo Mark Smith (well, virtually).
The Big Ten tournament can be held as scheduled in Chicago, again with no fans. The teams will need to follow strict isolation protocols at select hotels.
The NCAA tournament will be tricky. The 2020 version got called off in part because of fear of bringing players from all parts of the country to the nine first-round sites.
In 2021, the scheduled host cities are as follows: Dayton, Ohio; Boise, Idaho; Dallas; Detroit; Providence, R.I.; Lexington, Ky.; Raleigh, N.C.; San Jose, Calif.; and Wichita, Kan.
Perhaps, cut the number from nine to four and pick a centralized place to hold the regionals. The Final Four is at Indianapolis. I prefer that doesn’t change.
March Madness was called off in 2020 and it caught so many by surprise. It can’t happen again. There has to be a way to play.
I want to see Dosunmu, Cockburn, Frazier, Bezhanisvili and friends have a chance to show how good they are on the court. We’ve got time to make sure it happens.
But the clock is ticking.
The next stepFootball has been punted until the spring ... at least.
All sorts of questions abound about what will happen and very few answers right now.
New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren didn’t have a lot of information when pressed Tuesday afternoon by BTN anchor Dave Revsine.
Warren has to be a bit shell-shocked. He just took a great job in the country’s best college conference at the start of the new year. Then, boom, a nightmare. Not of his own making.
Warren has good people around him and a conference full of dedicated presidents, athletic directors and coaches.
Collectively, they can figure football out. And decide the fate of other sports.
The league’s fans will want answers. Soon. They deserve them.
In the coming weeks, my hope is the conference will roll out models for a spring football season. I’d like to see the schedules, complete with the number of games and open dates.
Will the conference try to play the 10-game set it had planned or a reduced number of games?
Transparency is critical. Please, allow us to see the making of the sausage.
And I want to know what the rest of the Power 5 is up to. Right now, it looks messy. I understand the conferences operate as separate entities, but it was unfortunate that the Big Ten and Pac-12 seemed to be ahead of everyone else.
Never was the need for a college football commissioner more apparent than Tuesday. One voice would have been so much better than the multiple tones we heard.
If the Big 12, SEC and ACC play football this fall, I will watch. My guess is they will soon follow the Big Ten and Pac-12 and try to tee it up in the spring.
Some think a split between the power conferences will devastate the game. I’m not in that camp. These are unusual times.
The schools and conferences need each other. If three leagues complete this season and crown a champion, it will hardly be considered a “national” one. My Top 25, which I turned in Sunday, includes 10 teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12. So, a champion from the other three leagues would deserve a 60 percent trophy.
Nothing but timeEarly August is when sports really start to gear up for newspapers in college towns. We plan our stories and look forward to the seasons.
Suddenly, they are gone. At least the college version.
The high schools are going to continue to play fall sports, which is great. Especially for the seniors. You want them to enjoy their final season.
And pro sports continue. The NBA and NHL have shown the way. MLB is struggling some, but still playing (sorry, Cardinals’ fans). Golf just completed its first major and even without fans, it was special.
Tiger Woods is playing and there are two majors left. Plus the FedEx Cup.
College sports will regroup and come up with a way to fill the empty days. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith can tinker with his playbook and figure out more ways to utilize Josh Imatorbhebhe and Isaiah Williams.
Lovie Smith can tweak his defense, too.
Perhaps, the fall will turn into a miniature version of past spring football seasons. Let the players work out and have walkthoughs. You can do that without contact.
There is an upside: Players who were recovering from injuries have more time to heal. Everyone should be in the best shape of their lives.
Stay ready. Football is coming back. Some day. Some way.
Just not now. Darn it.
