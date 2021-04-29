Jim Grabowski got a double dose of the pro football draft. And it worked out very well for the Illinois Hall of Famer.
In 1965, the old AFL held its final full draft before merging with the NFL.
With the first pick, the expansion Miami Dolphins selected Grabowski after his stellar Illini career ended.
“I’m a good trivia question,” Grabowski told me this week.
But Grabowski had options beyond South Beach. In the NFL draft, Green Bay picked him No. 9 overall.
The timing couldn’t have been better for Grabowski, who left Illinois as the Big Ten’s career rushing leader with 2,878 yards and finished third in the 1965 Heisman voting. He was a hot commodity.
“I was fortunate enough to be in the last year of the war between the AFL and NFL,” Grabowski said. “My contract escalated because of it.”
The draft was nothing like it is today, where many projected first-round picks attend in person and greet commissioner Roger Goodell on stage. Cleveland hosts this year’s draft that starts Thursday night.
Following Grabowski’s senior season, both the AFL and NFL drafts were on Nov. 27, 1965.
The day of the dual drafts, Grabowski was in New York for an All-American honor. Grabowski was represented by Chicago-based attorney Arthur Morris, who had earlier worked with Illini star Dick Butkus.
“We were in communication back and forth,” Grabowski said.
Morris had an interesting strategy, one that would fly in the face of today’s “pick me first” idea.
“My attorney was trying to prevent me from going earlier,” Grabowski said, “because he thought Green Bay would be a great fit for me.”
Grabowski ended up signing a three-year, $400,000 contract with the Packers.
“I had never made more than $1,000 in any one year,” Grabowski said. “I was up there pretty good.”
In today’s money, it would translate to $3.27 million. That’s more like it.
Recent droughtIllinois hasn’t had a first-round pick since 2012, when Whitney Mercilus and A.J. Jenkins were selected by the Texans and 49ers, respectively.
The streak will reach at least 10 years. The top Illinois prospect for this year’s draft is offensive lineman Kendrick Green, projected to go in the second or third round.
The lack of NFL first-round picks matches the struggles of the team. Illinois hasn’t had a winning season since 2011 and hasn’t put together three winning seasons in a row since John Mackovic did it from 1988-90.
“You’ve had a decent year here and there, but you’ve never been able to sustain it,” said Grabowski, who helped call Illini football games on radio for 26 seasons until he retired from that gig at the end of the 2006 season. “I don’t understand quite why. It’s a recruiting game. You’ve got to get the players.”
Illinois didn’t have a player picked in the 2020 draft. It’s been six years since multiple Illini went in the same draft.
“That’s extraordinary to me,” Grabowski said. “The Illinois high schools are still good. They can’t compare with Texas and California, but they’re still good.”
Grabowski is hopeful new coach Bret Bielema can turn the program around. Make Illinois matter in the fall again and also on draft weekend.
“If he can do what he did at Wisconsin ... he’s going to get those horses up front,” Grabowski said. “When you’ve got great offensive linemen, it’s easier to carry the ball.”
Keeping tabsGrabowski doesn’t plan to watch the draft live. Too much time between picks for his liking. Too much gabbing and minutiae.
But he will read all about it after.
“I follow pro football and collegiate football,” Grabowski said. “I love the game. It’s meant the world to me.”
Though he didn’t get to have a big party back on his draft day, Grabowski doesn’t begrudge current player celebrations.
“What the heck,” he said. “I’m all for these kids having as much fun as they can.”
Grabowski hasn’t been to Champaign for a game in a few years. He did attend the dedication of the Dick Butkus statue in 2019. The old fullback, still fourth on the school’s career rushing list, is still paying attention to his alma mater.
“I watch them every time,” Grabowski said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.