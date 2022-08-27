CHAMPAIGN — Almost three decades before he became head coach at Illinois, I interviewed Bret Bielema during his senior year on the Iowa football team.
The topic: How did a player from Illinois (Prophetstown) wind up with the Hawkeyes?
Last week, during an exclusive 20-minute chat in Bielema’s office at the Smith Center, we talked about the original interview and a whole bunch of other things:
Bielema doesn’t recall the earlier interview with The News-Gazette. Understandable since he’s had thousands of media sessions since then.
But he does remember the Oct. 17, 1992, game, a 24-14 Iowa win at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“This is unbelievable. I tore my meniscus at Michigan (Oct. 3),” Bielema recalled. “They told me I was going to miss three games and I only missed one game (against Wisconsin). And I played here.”
More details to the story spill out from the second-year Illini coach relieving his playing days.
“During the game, I split my stitches open and I didn’t want to say anything,” Bielema said. “My whole knee was just full of blood. I popped open a portal stitch. The trainers freaked out because that’s a direct passage into the core of your knee. They’re like, ‘Dude, you could lose your leg, da da da.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care.’”
Obviously, he survived. And has mostly thrived in his coaching career.
Thirty years later, Bielema opens his 14th season as a head coach Saturday against Wyoming. He has won 102 games (with 65 losses) since he first took over at Wisconsin on Sept. 2, 2006. The Badgers rolled Bowling Green 35-14 on their way to a 12-1 season.
What would then-36-year-old Bielema tell today’s 52-year-old?
“Definitely enjoy them all,” he said. “Every practice. Every moment. Every recruiting story. Every press conference. Every game. Enjoy them all.’”
Notice, he didn’t mention the win total.
“I don’t even know what my pitch count is,” he said. “I have never really thought about the grand number. Never. Promise you.”
Win No. 100 was a doozy. It took a record nine overtimes at Penn State last season.
“It never even crossed my mind that we were going to get a chance to win the 100th game at Penn State,” Bielema said. “Not even once. Until somebody said something to me after the game, I had no idea.”
Sixteen years after first getting the chance to run his own college program, Bielema isn’t the same person.
“I’m a 52-year-old football coach, but I think if you talked to a 52-year-old lawyer, a 52-year-old accountant, a 52-year-old sales manager, everybody gets better with time if you have the presence and awareness to learn from your mistakes,” he said. “I have learned more from my moments of adversity. More so than any championship, any bowl game victory, any championship.”
Bielema from 2006 has changed off the field, too. Then a bachelor, he is now married to Jen with two daughters, Briella and Brexli. Last week, Briella started kindergarten.
“I couldn’t be there,” Bielema said. “I FaceTimed and she said, ‘Dad, close your eyes.’ She brought me four things she did in school. The amount of joy that brought my heart in a five-minute phone call, that wasn’t even in my wheelhouse in 2006.”
Last Saturday, the Bielemas moved into their newly built Champaign house.
“That’s the final piece that you really feel settled,” Bielema said.
His new reality gives Bielema a different appreciation for his players and coaches. They all have parents and siblings and extended families.
“I can see that better than ever,” Bielema said.
Making progress with the IlliniBielema inherited an Illinois program in December 2020 that had nine consecutive losing seasons. He almost put a end to the streak with four losses decided by a touchdown or fewer in a 5-7 campaign last season.
When he took over as the Illinois coach, Bielema understood there was work to do. He sees progress.
“I think for us as coaches, what we ask, expect and emphasize is seen much more on a daily basis than at any other time since we’ve been here,” Bielema said.
Yes, Illinois had issues before he arrived. But there were some positives, too. Top of the list on the good side when Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman first approached him about the job?
“The Smith Center,” Bielema said, without any hesitation. “This is a beautiful building, and the foreshadow Josh had to build this. Coming in, at some point, he probably knew he was going to have transition. And it wasn’t going to be a winning season. It wasn’t going to be a history of tradition and winning. He needed to have something that stood out in recruiting, and the Smith Center is it.”
Bielema has seen a change in the mindset within the program.
“The one thing that happens is sometimes the people that have been around a long time, and all they know is how it’s been done, and sometimes they are resistant to change because they haven’t seen the effect of change,” Bielema said. “They just assume the way it has always been done is the way it should be done, when in reality that could be one of the key ingredients to our failures.”
Which funnels into Bielema’ pet peeve: People who don’t do their jobs.
“In the first two years, you definitely saw some things that could have been improved greatly in a short amount of time,” Bielema said. “Sometimes, change has to come about to make things happen.”
Bielema has adapted when it comes to hiring assistants and staff. When he first started at Wisconsin, he was often one of the youngest guys in the room. He hired coordinators who were older than him.
“Now on the flip side of it, I’ve hired two coordinators who are younger than me,” Bielema said. “As you become a head coach longer, your ability to cross over and find good young coaches gets smaller and smaller.”
How is Bielema as a boss?
“I’m sure I’m hard,” Bielema said. “I’m demanding. I would tell you that I think my coaches routinely come up to me and thank me for teaching football.
“Without a doubt at age 52, I lean on, express and digest more from my coaches then at any other point in my career.”
Thinking about the big pictureRecord-wise, Bielema was a hit at Wisconsin, where he went 68-24 and qualified for a bowl every one of his seven seasons. He took at dip at Arkansas, where his Razorbacks’ teams were 29-34 and went to three bowls.
It was while at Arkansas the idea of returning to the Big Ten first crossed Bielema’s mind. He discussed the topic with Jen.
“We hadn’t even had our first child yet,” Bielema said, “and we started thinking big picture.”
While he on the staff of the New England Patriots in 2018 and 2019, Bielema knew he wanted to be a head coach again. The rumors there might be a change at Illinois that didn’t materialize initially, and he spent 2020 with the New York Giants.
“I specifically put a clause in my contract at New York to be able to leave earlier in the season because I thought that a situation like this might pop up,” he said. “I was hoping it was at Illinois.”
Could he be the Hayden Fry/Kirk Ferentz of Illinois? Bielema said he is in it for the long haul.
“One hundred percent,” he said. “I think this place can be something it’s never been. The places I’ve been that Josh always talks about, Iowa, Kansas State and Wisconsin, you can’t rediscover those. They are who they are and what they are because of the people that have been there before that.”
Early on at Illinois, Bielema reached out to the past coaches and administrators at the school, like Ron Turner, Ron Guenther and Ron Zook, among others.
“I tried to learn as much as I could from them,” he said.
Who has been helpful?
“Coach Turner has been good. Coach Guenther has been unbelievable,” Bielema said. “When I was a head coach at Wisconsin, Coach Zook and I were extremely close. I almost hired him twice. I used him as an endless source of information, not only before I came here, but since I came here.”
There’s a personal side to himIt isn’t all football and family for Bielema, though those two take up the bulk of his time.
He likes to fish. Each spring, he goes to south Florida or the Keys for a three-day fishing trip with his father-in-law and a few friends.
“We put a pole in the ocean and fish as much as we possibly can,” he said.
Bielema’s musical tastes lean toward reggae and country.
You won’t see Bielema stumping for any candidates in the upcoming elections. He is not political.
“Never really,” Bielema said. “I don’t know what drove that. My Mom was on the school board. I remember being 8, 9, 10 and hearing her voice displeasure about the difference between doing what’s right and maybe other people have an opinion that’s different. My Mom was always going to do what’s right. She was always about education.
“I can promise you I have never been in a political debate or argument in any shape or form my entire life.”
Since we talked politics, religion was the next obvious topic.
“We grew up in a Methodist church,” Bielema said. “My Dad is involved in that to this day. Where we grew up, we were a 10-minute bike ride to church. We biked every Sunday to Bible study, then we biked back and went to church with my Mom and Dad.”
In college, Bielema transitioned to non-denominational. Jen was born and raised Catholic. They were married by the team priest at Wisconsin.
“He married over 120 players, but he only married one head coach in his lifetime and became a great friend of ours,” Bielema said.