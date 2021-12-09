CHAMPAIGN — If Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball team beats No. 11 Arizona on Saturday, Illinois should easily move back into the Top 25. Perhaps for the rest of the season.
After Arizona (7-0), the Illini (7-2) face a handful of winnable games against St. Francis (Pa.), Florida A&M, Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska. The three Big Ten teams are a combined 17-10, with Minnesota suffering its first loss of the season on Wednesday night — a 75-67 home defeat to No. 19 Michigan State. The Gophers piled up wins against a soft schedule.
Normally, I would tell you the Braggin’ Rights showdown with Missouri on Dec. 22 in St. Louis is a big hurdle for Illinois. The Tigers have been a pain in recent seasons. But not likely this year. Cuonzo Martin’s team is 5-4, with losses to Kansas City (by 14), Liberty (by 21), Florida State (by 23) and Wichita State (by six).
Illini of the Week
Alfonso Plummer hasn’t met a three-point shot he doesn’t like. With good reason.
Illinois is thankful the guard got tired of all that beautiful scenery in Utah and decided to try basketball in the Big Ten.
Plummer followed a 24-point effort against Rutgers during last Friday night’s 86-51 home win with 21 more points during an 87-83 win at Iowa on Monday night. During his last five games, he is averaging 23.4 points and has connected on 23 of his 47 three-point attempts.
Impressive. And Plummer is totally trusted with the ball in late-game situations. Go ahead and foul him at your own risk because Plummer is 28 of 28 at the free-throw line this season.
It took him a few weeks to get rolling, with no double-figure games in his first four. Now, he is ready to let it fly.
Don’t miss it
It’s already been mentioned here once, but it’s worth repeating. Arizona, which hosted Wyoming late Wednesday night, arrives in Champaign this weekend ahead of a 4 p.m. tip on Saturday at State Farm Center.
The two schools first played back in 1966, with Illinois winning 93-77 in Los Angeles. It seems like there have been 50 meetings, but this will actually be just the 16th matchup.
Arizona holds a 9-6 edge, including a 90-69 victory on Nov. 10, 2019, the most recent meeting when the two teams met in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona is 4-0 at home against Illinois and 0-3 at State Farm Center. The Wildcats hold a 5-3 advantage on a neutral court.
The two most memorable games in the series came during the NCAA tournament. In 2001 at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the regional final, the Wildcats won 81-77 in a foul-plagued game. Illinois got revenge four years later in another memorable Elite Eight game, this time in Rosemont. Deron Williams hit a crucial three-pointer as Illinois rallied from 15 down during the final four minutes to win 90-89 in overtime. For the school’s first Final Four appearance since the Flyin’ Illini.
And I haven’t even mentioned Lucas Johnson and the late Lute Olson. Maybe on Sunday.
Making a listAfter a monster rebounding effort (18 rebounds) at Iowa on Monday, Kofi Cockburn is averaging 11.8 per game. At that pace, with at least 24 games to go, Cockburn should easily move into the school’s career top 10 rebound chart. Perhaps as high as No. 2. He has 636 rebounds and is projected to finish this season with 919 rebounds if he keeps going at his current pace.
RK., PLAYER YRS REBS
1. James Augustine 2003-06 1,023
2. Mike Davis 2008-11 909
3. Efrem Winters 1983-86 853
4. Deon Thomas 1991-94 846
5. Eddie Johnson 1978-81 831
6. Skip Thoren 1963-65 830
7. Brian Cook 2000-03 815
8, Nick Weatherspoon 1971-73 803
9. Dave Downey 1961-63 790
10. Don Freeman 1964-66 742
Think biggerYes, there is a connection between Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas and Nebraska, which plays the Illini late Thursday night in the NCAA regional semifinal in Austin, Texas (WDWS, ESPNU). And yes, Illinois owes the Cornhuskers after having been swept in two matches this season.
But the more important goal for the Illini must be to survive two matches and move on to the Final Four. Win Thursday, and Illinois will likely be facing host Texas, which opens earlier Thursday against Washington in a match that starts at 6:30 p.m. before the Illini and Cornhuskers are set to meet at 8:30 p.m.
The ultimate prize is a trip to the Final Four, which last happened for Illinois in 2018. No need to mention the outcome in that match or who the opponent was (hint: Nebraska won).
Back to workNancy Fahey’s women’s basketball team will try to pick up its first road win of the season Thursday night at Michigan State (6-4) in the Illini’s Big Ten opener. Illinois is coming off a 71-57 home win against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The Illini (4-4) will follow their first Big Ten game with nonconference games against Butler (Sunday in Champaign), Southern Illinois (Dec. 19 in Carbondale) and Missouri (Dec. 22 in Champaign). Conference play resumes Dec. 30 against No. 8 Maryland at State Farm Center and doesn’t stop the rest of the season.
Speaking of resuming, Mike Poeta’s first season as Illinois wrestling coach continues Saturday with matches against Tennessee-Chattanooga and host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. The action gets going at 11 a.m. in Edwardsville.