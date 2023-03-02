CHAMPAIGN — Sorry, Big Ten women’s basketball media and coaches, but when it came time to pick the league’s Coach of the Year, you clanked it off the rim.
Oh, sure, Indiana coach Teri Moren was a logical choice. A no-brainer to some.
Not me, of course. Otherwise this column would have started with a different line.
The ninth-year coach led her team to the outright Big Ten title (16-2 in the conference and 26-2 overall). The Hoosiers are Final Four contenders. One of the best teams in the country and a program Moren has turned into a power.
But I favor bit of shock and awe with Coach of the Year picks. Call it the “Bobby Cox Rule.” Back in 1990, the Atlanta Braves were 65-97, dead last in the NL West. Their fans, like me, were demoralized. The next year, with Cox at the helm, the team won 94 games, the NL pennant and was one running error by Lonnie Smith away from taking the World Series.
Cox was Manager of the Year because the rise was so unexpected.
That is not what happened in Big Ten women’s basketball this season. Moren didn’t come from off the pace this season. She helped the Hoosiers to the Sweet 16 in 2022, a year after the program reached the Elite Eight.
Success this year was expected.
Indiana has two more wins right now than a year ago when the Hoosiers went 24-9 and lost to second-seeded and national runner-up Connecticut in a regional semifinal game in Bridgeport, Conn.
Which brings me to the coach who would have received my vote if I had one and the person who got News-Gazette ace women’s basketball writer Joe Vozzelli’s endorsement: Shauna Green of Illinois.
I can’t write this often enough: what Green pulled off in Champaign this season is a basketball miracle.
The season before Green took a leap of faith, Illinois went 1-13 in the Big Ten and was 7-20 overall. The worst record in the conference by three games and one of the worst among a power conference team.
Fan and media interest was the lowest in program history. Nancy Fahey tried, but her success at Washington University in Division III didn’t translate to the Big Ten.
Who knew it wouldn’t work? Pretty much everybody.
When Green took over, it was a considered a multi-year rebuild. Like fixing that stretch of highway that had been allowed to deteriorate for way too long.
Somehow, the road is now clear. Smooth as a racetrack.
Illinois women’s basketball was ranked this season in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since Naismith Hall of Famer Theresa Grentz roamed the sidelines all those years ago.
The team is going back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the Grentz era peaked in the early 2000s. Doesn’t really matter where or how long the ride lasts.
To be fair, Green had advantages not enjoyed by previous coaches. Like the transfer portal, which gave her immediate access to winning players.
Still, she convinced them to come and got them to work well with the other newcomers and holdovers.
Even the most optimistic Illinois fan didn’t expect more than a .500 season. And that hadn’t happened in a decade.
Magic momentsHere No. 6 seed Illinois sits going into its Big Ten tournament opener Thursday night against No. 11 seed Rutgers at 21-8 overall and 11-7 in the league. Ten more conference wins than a year ago and 14 more overall ... so far.
More Big Ten wins than in five seasons with Fahey running the show.
And you realize the program is just getting started. Dip the toes in the NCAA waters the first year and dive in the next three or four seasons. Who knows? Perhaps Illinois passes Indiana and moves to the top of the improving Big Ten.
Talented recruits are growing up nearby. The trick has always been convincing them to consider the in-state school.
Maybe the next Candace Parker or Tamika Catchings — or both — decide to stay home instead of heading South or East. With Green, there is a chance. A very new concept for the program.
A big fanOf course, Green takes the high road when asked about Moren winning the Big Ten honor.
“Obviously, what Teri’s done at Indiana is amazing,” Green said on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the conference honors were announced. “She’s built that from the ground up.
“She deserves it.”
Green’s team gave the Hoosiers a scare in Bloomington, Ind., earlier in the season and picked up a home win against Big Ten runner-up Iowa on New Year’s Day.
The Dec. 4 game at Indiana was the first real sign that things were different with Illinois. A close loss against a ranked team. There hadn’t been many of those in the past decade.
Green hasn’t taken it all in just yet because there is still work to do this season.
“I really haven’t had a ton of time to sit and reflect,” she said. “It’s really, ‘Next game.’ I have enough stress. I can’t enjoy it yet.
“We really haven’t accomplished anything. Our big goal right now is go compete in the Big Ten tournament, do as well as we can and get to the NCAA tournament.
“We’ll have time to reflect when the season’s done.”
Years from now, the 2022-23 season might be considered the year it all started moving in the right direction at Illinois. Even without the Big Ten Coach of the Year trophy Green deserved.
Next year?
Cox, by the way, was named top manager three times with the Braves. Put that number on Green’s to-do list.