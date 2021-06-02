Welcome back, recruits. Great to see you on the Illinois campus again. You’ve been missed.
There have been some changes since you were last here way back before COVID-19 emerged.
Or was it 2019? Or 2018? Wow, seems like a decade ago.
My goal is to let you know what’s going on with Illinois football, the campus and Champaign-Urbana. Please clip and save in case you decide to come back for good.
1. New boss
You won’t find Lovie Smith at his condo near the former News-Gazette office. He was fired after five seasons and replaced by Bret Bielema.
The former Wisconsin/Arkansas leader returned to the college game after three seasons as an NFL assistant. That was the only time in his career he worked outside the college game.
2. Thinking local
If you are from the state, Illinois is interested. Smith was properly criticized for his lack of success luring Land of Lincoln players.
Bielema and his staff aren’t messing around, making recruiting the state a top priority. Four of the current eight commits are from Illinois and more are likely on the way.
Illinois can’t win solely with players from home, but it should be the base of the operation.
3. Workout heaven
You will certainly be shown the Smith Center when you come to C-U. There’s a bowling alley and a barbershop and all sorts of other cool stuff.
If the coaches seem a bit on the giddy sign when they give you the tour, remember for the last recruiting cycle they had to do most everything by Zoom. They made it work, but it wasn’t the same as being there.
4. Tank you very much
Has there ever been a better name for a strength coach than Tank Wright? Bielema brought Wright to Illinois from Army. The two worked together at Arkansas. Wright is in charge of making everybody bigger, stronger and faster. Word on the street is the progress has been impressive.
5. Secret attack
If you get a chance, ask Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen about his offense for 2021. The press and public didn’t get to see much of it in the spring, other than a one night scrimmage.
Petersen has oodles of experience, including time as coordinator at Appalachian State, East Carolina, Louisiana Tech and Minnesota. Who knows, maybe Illinois will open in the wishbone.
6. Tigers East?
New defensive coordinator Ryan Walters held that job at one other school, Missouri.
We know the defense will be different than during the Smith era. For one thing, defensive ends are now outside linebackers. The lack of defensive aggression under the previous staff sent some fans into a tizzy. Got a hunch that will change under Walters.
7. Pose with Red
The Grange statue towers over Grange Grove on the west side of Memorial Stadium. You are going to want to get a picture.
If you decide to join the Illini, your career will include the 100th birthday at the House That Red Built (Nov. 3, 1923).
8. And Butkus, too
Near the Smith Center, you will see the other statued Illinois great, Dick Butkus. His No. 50 is one of two retired by Illinois. Of course, Grange’s 77 is the other. Butkus lives in California now. Hopefully, he makes a trip back in the next few years.
9. Building craze
Football isn’t the only sport with fancy new digs either done or on the way. Track, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball are all part of the plan.
10. Apartment craze
The coaches are going to want you to live in the dorms your first year. But after that, there are all sorts of on- or near-campus options. Campustown is starting to look like a city with HERE Champaign, The Dean, Burnham 310 and 309 Green. Not sure if the tuition check will cover the rent at all those places.
11. We’ve got a Costco
In the middle of the pandemic, on Oct. 22, 2020, the wholesale giant opened its first Champaign store on North Neil. I haven’t been there, but will get over there eventually.
Good place to take the parents if you need to stock up on supplies.
12. The place to be when weather is nice
Early in our marriage, I asked my wife, “What’s this Quad thing I keep hearing about?
After she stopped laughing, she filled me in that it was the center of campus life. For directions, ask any student.
13. The place to be in the winter
That would be State Farm Center, home of the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams.
And this year, wrestling, too.
Unfortunately, the best season for the men’s basketball team since 2005 didn’t include fans in the stands.
That is expected to change in 2021-22 when it seems likely the place will be packed again.
14. Classy move
A year of remote learning will give way to in-person instruction again this school year. So, if you want to check out a lecture hall or lab, you should be allowed.
15. Feel free to share
I’ve been in C-U for more than three decades and have always found it open to all ideas. It is an active community.
And a proud one, too. Do something noteworthy on the field or in life and prepare to get bragged on.
16. Local legends
For the arts, C-U claims the late Roger Ebert, celebrating him with a downtown statue. For tycoons, it is Shahid Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and a bunch of other stuff.
17. Where am I, Champaign or Urbana?
Wright Street is the dividing line between the cities. Oh, and don’t be surprised if you are driving on Kirby Avenue and it changes names to Florida. That means you have entered Urbana. Don’t panic. It’s OK.
18. Staying put
During the Smith era, the team had training camp on the Lincoln Avenue recreation fields. Before that, the program spent the previous 18 summers at Camp Rantoul. This year, the team will train at Memorial Stadium, the Irwin Indoor facility and the grass fields near Memorial Stadium.
19. People to know
When it comes to Illinois sports, it starts with longtime News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate, who also hosts an uber-popular radio show on WDWS. You should learn about Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and analyst Martin O’Donnell. He was once in your shoes, picking Illinois over a string of other big-time offers. Good call since he earned All-American honors in 2007.
20. Maybe we’ll see you back here
The season opens Aug. 28, with seven home games scheduled. While no official announcement has been made for Memorial Stadium, moves by other Big Ten schools to have full capacity is a good sign for 2021. If you do visit, bring your family and make a weekend off of it.