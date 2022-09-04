For an actor, the ultimate destination is Hollywood or Broadway. For a politician, it is Washington, D.C.
And for a basketball player or coach, it is a Massachusetts city of 153,677, located 92 miles from Boston: Springfield, home of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
That’s where former Illinois women’s basketball coach Theresa Grentz will be next Saturday for the induction ceremonies in which she’ll play a prominent role.
Grentz is part of the 2022 class of inductees that includes star players like Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen and college coach Bob Huggins.
Grentz, the Illinois coach from 1995-2007, first got word of the life-altering news in late March.
That morning, she had been out taking pictures, a hobby she picked up, when John Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Hall, called her.
“I’m thinking, ‘Why is John Doleva calling me? When he told me (I was in), I was completely speechless,” Grentz told The News-Gazette in a recent interview. “It was wonderful.”
She is being recognized for her body of work both as a player and coach. The 70-year-old Grentz is in other Hall of Fames, but this is the pinnacle of her sport. Only 420 individuals have been chosen for induction before this next class.
“When I think about it, I get very choked up, very emotional,” Grentz said. “To think that my work was able to be selected for this, it’s very, very humbling.”
She is still processing her induction.
“It truly takes five and a half months to get your head around the magnitude of the whole thing,” Grentz said. “And even then, you are still pinching yourself.
“I still can’t fathom that this is happening.”
Support systemIt gets better for Grentz, who is going in with Marianne Stanley, her former teammate at Immaculata College and a long-time successful coach.
Stanley won a national title at Old Dominion and later worked at Penn, Southern California and California.
Grentz’s Hall class met at the men’s Final Four in New Orleans in early April. Grentz’s youngest son, Kevin, and wife, Kelly, were there with their son, then-4-month-old Liam. They all went to the games together.
“It was great,” Grentz said.
The upcoming ceremony will be held at Springfield’s Symphony Hall. Each inductee is presented by already-inducted Hall of Famers. For Grentz, the trio is Cathy Rush (2008), her coach at Immaculata, Charles Barkley (2006) and C. Vivian Stringer (2009).
How exactly, did the coach who led a renaissance of Illinois in the late 1990s, end up with this trio?
“Vivian and I go way back,” Grentz said. “Charles, I’ve known for a long time. He’s a Philadelphia guy, and I had season tickets to the Sixers. I got to know him really well on the golf course before he had his swing problems.
“I love his TV work.”
In her favorite Barkley commercial (for Capital One), he is on the court before a pickup game and the captain selecting the players is a young girl.
“To me, that is progress,” Grentz said. “I just loved him for doing it that way. That resonates.”
After she is introduced, Grentz won’t have much time for an acceptance speech.
“They have had some incidents where people have gone on for 25, 30 minutes,” Grentz said. “They are all over me. You only get five minutes. I’m close. I’m working on it.”
Grentz will have plenty of support from the crowd, with roughly 50 family members and friends expected to be in attendance.
Recently, Grentz tried out her speech in front of a friend, who was brutally honest.
“She said, ‘Oh, Theresa, you are godawful,’” Grentz said.
Grentz has to read the speech off a teleprompter. Not her style. Grentz is more of an off-the-cuff talker.
“This is an acceptance speech and you have to thank everyone, but you can’t thank everyone,” she said. “It’s challenging.”
Fond memoriesDuring a recent 45-minute interview, Grentz was the same as always: Funny, insightful, gracious.
The kind of personality that helped her quickly build a losing Illini program into a Big Ten champion and consistent postseason tournament qualifier during her 12 seasons with the Illini.
She was hired at Illinois by then-athletic director Ron Guenther and the late Karol Kahrs after the 1994-95 season had ended. Kathy Lindsey’s team had just finished 10-17, the fifth losing season during her 50-87 run.
Going after Grentz, who won an AIAW national championship and eight Atlantic 10 titles in 19 seasons at Rutgers, meant a change in the direction for Illinois.
Grentz had compiled a 434-150 record during her tenure coaching the Scarlet Knights, but Rutgers finished 17-13 in her last season in Piscataway and had missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1985. Illinois, meanwhile, had only three NCAA tournament appearances to its name before Grentz arrived.
How did Grentz wind up in Champaign-Urbana? Now, almost three decades later, it can be told.
“At that particular time, I was very frustrated with coaching,” Grentz said. “I was really frustrated with different things at Rutgers. I was seriously considering leaving the game. I thought, ‘I’ve taken this as far as it can go. It’s time for somebody else.’
“I did not coach for money. I love it, and I said ‘I’m not loving it anymore.’”
One day, Grentz walked into the family home with her two sons, Karl and Kevin. A call came from Kahrs.
“She said, ‘We have an opening at Illinois and we’re really interested in perhaps you taking it,’” Grentz recalled. “I laughed. I said, ‘I’m not coming to Illinoise.’”
Yes, she mispronounced the name of the state where she would spend the next decade-plus.
Kahrs said she would call back in a few days and Grentz said, “That’s fine.”
Grentz’s husband, Karl, was intrigued by the phone call. Grentz, a person of great faith, started to think more about the opportunity.
“Maybe this is what I’m supposed to do,” she recalled. “Maybe this is where I’m supposed to go.”
Grentz met with Guenther in Chicago. She came to the UI campus a week later and met with former administrator Bill Yonan, who took her on a tour of campus and the community.
The visit to Champaign-Urbana clinched the deal.
“I fell in love with the place,” she said. “On the East Coast, it’s different. I had never been in a college town.
“I never looked back. Never once did I think, ‘This is the wrong place to be.’”
Success in C-UGrentz and Karl got involved in the community, becoming members at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign.
“I loved being in the parish,” Grentz said. “It was a wonderful, wonderful 12 years.”
In her first season, the Illini went 13-15. Nothing special, but better than 10-17 the year before.
“I never thought we couldn’t win,” Grentz said. “The only thing that drove me nuts was when we played the games and there are 125 people in the stands. We work way too hard all week for 125 people.”
During her second season, she came up with a way to pack the place. Or at least get close to it.
At the time, the team was playing at Huff Hall, which seated 4,000. On the radio one day, Grentz promised to participate in an upcoming Polar Plunge at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet if the fans stuffed Huff for upcoming Big Ten games against Ohio State and Michigan State.
The players got on board. They wanted to have her back while also seeing her jump into the frigid lake. A win-win.
It was close to full for both games, which both ended with Illinois celebrating wins, as Grentz’s program beat the Spartans 90-81 on Jan. 3, 1997 and defeated the Buckeyes 89-73 three days later.
Then, it was time to take a dip. First, she saw the team doctor to make sure she was up to date on all her shots.
On the day of the plunge, temperatures were in the teens.
“I thought, ‘What am I doing?’” Grentz said.
She didn’t go full-plunge. Instead, she went about knee deep into the water and called it good.
It worked for the team, which went on to share the Big Ten title for the Illini’s first Big Ten title in women’s basketball.
Ashley Berggren, Tauja Catchings and Katie Coleman became household names in C-U for making Illinois relevant, with the 1996-97 team beating Drake and Duke in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament before losing 78-73 to top-seed Connecticut in the Sweet 16.
The success wasn’t just a one-season wonder, either. The Illini won 20 games the following season, hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament in Champaign and made it back to the Sweet 16.
In her 12 seasons, Illinois made five NCAA tournament appearances and five WNIT appearances. She finished 210-156 overall with by far the most wins in program history.
Was she surprised by the success? Not exactly.
“I think sometimes I was just oblivious about what was realistic and I just didn’t listen,” Grentz said. “You can’t listen to the critics. We should have never won at Immaculata. But we did. And we won not just once, but three times.
“I shouldn’t have gone to Illinois, but I did. We shouldn’t have won, but we did. If you listen to what people tell you can’t do, you’re stuck. I just didn’t listen.”
In the 15 seasons since Grentz left Illinois, the Illini have no NCAA tournament appearances and only three trips to the WNIT. Jolette Law, Matt Bollant and Nancy Fahey had a combined three winning seasons among them, and the program has never finished higher than fifth in the Big Ten.
Winding downOn April 6, 2007, Grentz met with Guenther and told him she planned to resign. The Illini finished a respectable 19-12 in the just-concluded season, but had missed out on the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season.
“He said, ‘I want you to think about this,’ and he sent me recruiting,” Grentz said.
She came back and made it official 11 days later on April 17.
Theresa and Karl, who have been married for 48 years, moved back to the East Coast. They now live in Westchester, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia.
Grentz is a big fan of new Illinois coach Shauna Green.
“I really believe she can do it,” Grentz said. “I’m rooting for her to do it.
“I want to sit in the stands and see my Illini play and be so competitive.”
Grentz refers to Illinois as “we.”
“My boys, who went to Illinois, they’re Illini. They watch all the football games, all the basketball games,” she said. “We still have an Illini flag. I use an Illini ball marker when I play golf.
“I will always love Illinois.”