CHAMPAIGN — For four years, Caleb Griffin has patiently waited his turn to become the Illinois football team’s starting kicker.
At first, he had one future NFL guy, Chase McLaughlin, in front of him. Followed by another, James McCourt, with NFL potential.
The pride of Danville, Griffin has learned the good and bad of college kicking. Unlike other most other positions, only one gets to play.
“It’s been tough,” Griffin said Thursday after the Illini wrapped up their fifth spring practice. “Competing with those guys over the years has been a really good opportunity. Good battles every day. Now, I’m in another one.”
The roles are now flipped.
Griffin was always the younger guy trying to get his shot. Today, the 22-year-old is the veteran trying to hold off the newcomers who want his job.
Two other kickers are on the Illinois roster; freshman Will McManus from The Hun School in New Jersey and Air Force transfer Fabrizio Pinton from The Woodlands, Texas.
Unlike the rookies, Griffin has kicked in a college game. In 2020, he started against Purdue, hitting his lone field-goal attempt. He was 3 for 3 on extra points.
His time on the field, even two years ago, still has value.
“I can turn the film on and see, ‘Oh that’s me out there. I was good enough to play in that situation,’” Griffin said. “It’s really good to have that game experience.”
The end goalConsistency is the key for Griffin, both this spring and beyond.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior needs to show Bret Bielema and his staff they can trust him to go out and make the big kick.
“I feel like I’m hitting the ball pretty well,” Griffin said. “I was hitting the ball during the last season pretty well.”
He spent the offseason and spring working on ball contact and flight. He also regularly talks to both McLaughlin and McCourt, mainly about the attention to detail kicking entails.
“Chase was kind of like me. He was kind of a goofy guy and liked having fun. When it was time to work, he would lock in,” Griffin said. “James and I are different wired, but we built a great bond. He was really detailed in every aspect.”
The Illinois staff is kicker friendly, placing a high value on special teams.
Unfortunately, Griffin and the other kickers aren’t able to work with coach Ben Miller this spring. Miller took a leave from the Illini after a colon cancer diagnosis, with special teams analyst Greg Froelich filling in for Miller.
“We’re always thinking about Coach Miller,” Griffin said. “We try to stay in contact with him as much as we can. We’re all looking out for him.”
Big Man on CampusOf course, Griffin wants to be the guy in 2022 and 2023, his final year of eligibility, for the Illini.
Whether it happens, he is happy he picked Illinois.
“I’m at a Big Ten university getting my school paid for,” Griffin said. “I already have one degree (in marketing). I’m working on my second (a masters in management). I’ve traveled across the country. You can’t complain. It (stinks) not playing. I came here to play and I’m not playing. But there’s a lot of people I know from home and across the country that would love to be in my shoes.
“I’ve just got to keep my head down and keep working.”
Griffin never really considered trying another school. He grew up 34 miles from Memorial Stadium in Danville.
Shortly after he made his commitment to Illinois, Iowa offered him a scholarship. Griffin wasn’t going to go back on his word.
“One of the reasons I committed here,” Griffin said, “was so I could play at home in front of teachers and family and friends from high school.”
Griffin has enjoyed campus life, attending as many sporting events as his schedule allows. He’s seemingly at every event the Illini have and was in Pittsburgh two weeks ago to support Brad Underwood’s Illinois men’s basketball team at the NCAA tournament.
“I’ve been to more games than anyone on this campus,” Griffin said. “I’ve been to everything: baseball, softball, soccer, track. I’ll go to all of it.”
He doesn’t limit his attendance to Illinois games. During the winter, he went to see four friends playing college basketball. He followed former Danville teammate Kendle Moore, attending his senior day at Colorado State and the Rams’ NCAA tournament game against Michigan at Indianapolis.
“We’ve grown up together,” Griffin said. “We’ve done everything together.”
Griffin likes keeping busy. He played four sports in high school with the Vikings and shined brightly in every one: football, basketball, baseball and soccer.
“I don’t know anything else,” he said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.