One benefit of Illinois hosting the NCAA College Basketball Academy: It gave John Groce a reason to return to Champaign-Urbana. For the first time since he was fired.
“For me, I’m a move-on guy,” Groce said.
Now the head coach at Akron, the former Illini leader spent five seasons in Champaign-Urbana.
He started with a bang, going 22-13 his first year and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Illini fans were fired up at the time and counting on a return to the Lou Henson-Bill Self-Bruce Weber-like glory days.
It never happened. Groce’s final four teams missed the NCAA tournament, though they did qualify for three NITs. Groce had one more 20-win season in C-U.
“I believe we would have won,” Groce said. “And it’s OK. There are different variables. Everybody’s path is different. I felt good about where we were heading at that time.”
On Tuesday morning, he picked up his pass at the ARC. Just like all the other coaches scouting the first-time event.
How did he feel walking in?
“It brings back a lot of really, really good memories in terms of people,” Groce said.
Games are being played at the State Farm Center, Ubben and the ARC. Groce planned to be in town for the day, then will zip to one of the other Academy sites.
Groce flew to Willard Airport on Monday night. In five years of coaching and recruiting, he made endless flights in and out of the place. But this was the first time as an ex-coach.
Saying hello
Early Tuesday morning, Groce went to Starbucks on Neil St. and met with a handful of friends.
“I enjoyed that,” Groce said. “I’m going to get a chance to see a lot of friends here before I leave and bump into them. This whole thing is about people, and we obviously met some great ones when we were here. There are a lot of special people that live here.”
Groce, 47, made the trip alone. His wife Allison and kids Conner (13), Camden (10) and Cate (4) liked their time in C-U during his tenure, though.
“My two boys certainly have fond memories of Champaign,” Groce said. “We’ve had a lot of people from Champaign come over and visit us the last couple of years. We’ve developed some great friendships.”
Coaches and their families learn early that moving a lot is part of the drill.
“They’ve got to be resilient, for sure,” Groce said. “I think that’s one of the benefits of growing up in a household where coaching basketball is part of the fabric. We’ve lived in a bunch of different places. As they move forward in their adult lives, it will hopefully help them be more adaptable. The world and life throw you curveballs.”
The Akron football team opens the season in Champaign on Aug. 31. Much as he would like to come back again, Groce won’t be making the trip.
“We’ll have recruiting that weekend,” Groce said.
So, there won’t be another reunion.
Maybe later. In future years, it will be easier for Groce to visit C-U.
“I’ve been so blessed and had so many wonderful opportunities,” Groce said. “The thing I appreciate more as I get older is the people.”
Groce pays attention to Illinois basketball. And he follows all the coaches and players he has worked with.
“I wish those guys nothing but success,” Groce said.
Does he root for Illinois?
“It’s more the people for me,” he said. “My brother (Travis Steele) is at Xavier. I root for Xavier because he is the coach. I root for kids that we’ve recruited, kids that we’ve coached. Coaches I’ve coached with and coaches I’ve coached for.”
Back to Ohio
After losing his job at Illinois, Groce didn’t wait long to get back to work. He was hired by Akron on April 5, 2017, less than a month after being ousted at Illinois.
Groce knows the MAC well. He was hired at Illinois after a successful four-year run at Ohio that included a berth in the Sweet 16.
It has been a slow rebuild for Groce with the Zips. The team went 14-18 his first year and 17-16 his second season.
“Obviously, it’s been a process,” Groce said. “It’s a good place. There’s been a lot of winning there. There’s a lot of tradition. The previous coach (Keith Dambrot) did a terrific job.”
When Groce arrived on campus, there were five players on the Akron roster. Only one had played in every game the previous season.
“We’ve started from scratch,” he said. “It’s been fun to build it.”
Three recruiting classes in, Groce is working with his deepest, oldest, most talented team at Akron.
“Which doesn’t get you anything,” Groce said. “You still have to play well. You still have to be tough and together. I think we have a chance to be really good, but we’ll see.”
Taking a look
Groce had a list of players he wanted to see at the Academy on Tuesday.
“There’s a reasonable number that made it worth our while to make the trip,” Groce said.
The new setup is an effort by the NCAA to take control of summer basketball.
“I’ve been one of those guys who is going to reserve judgment on this new format until it is all finished,” Groce said. “I know this: The NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) and the NCAA worked very hard to partner to come up with something that makes sense. We’re all appreciative of that.”
The organizations want feedback from the all the coaches.
You can count on Groce to share his ideas.