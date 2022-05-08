Idyllic might be too strong of a word to describe Mike Small’s early days in Danville. But it’s in the neighborhood.
“It was a wonderful place to grow up,” Small said. “You can see what this town produced back in the day.”
The type of man he is today and the coaching legend he is — the Illini men’s golf coach just won his 12th Big Ten Coach of the Year on Wednesday, three days after Illinois won its seventh straight Big Ten title and 12th in the last 13 seasons all under Small’s watch — can all be traced back to his roots.
Bill and Kay Small moved their young family to the hub of Vermilion County in 1974 when Mike was 8 years old and younger brother Andy was 5.
Bill worked at Lauhoff Grain Company. The former Illinois basketball standout and his family made frequent drives to Champaign for football and men’s basketball games.
Their first house was on Woodlawn Avenue, not far from radio station WDAN. When Mike was in high school., the family moved a second time to Raymond Avenue near Schlarman High School.
The first place was two blocks from their grade school and two blocks from their middle school.
Mike and Andy had easy access to sports. The YMCA and Little League field were nearby.
“It was the perfect location,” Bill said. “They were always on the go.”
When a sport was in season, they were playing it. All these years later, it is clear the community had a major influence on Mike’s life and career.
“The foundries, the businesses over there, the blue-collar mindset, was on full tilt,” Mike said. “It was competitive. It was optimistic. It was the place to be. It was an athletic, competitive environment.”
Danville is where he first excelled at golf.
Danville is where he met his wife, Ann. She was Ann Goodner when they first met, and her mom and stepdad still live in the community.
Danville is where Mike learned the work ethic and perseverance that turned him into the best golf coach in Illinois history. Needless to say, Danville is proud of what their native son has accomplished in the golfing world.
“They think it’s fantastic,” longtime Danville Country Club pro Neil Moore said.
Stroke of geniusMike dove into golf when he was 12 years old. He started working at what was then Elks Country Club, now Turtle Run.
The pro at Elks, Bob Hare, gave Mike a job working at the driving range, cleaning carts and helping in the golf shop.
Mike would ride his bike to the course, boom box in tow.
After everyone was gone, he’d go out on the driving range or putting green, working on developing his game.
Then, he’d bike back home and do it all over the next day.
Winning bigAs a freshman at Danville High School, Mike joined a loaded squad. One that won the state title when he was a sophomore.
Mike made a good first impression on coach Steve Birky.
“He was determined and hard-working,” Birky told me this week.
The 1981 team took the Class AA title, rallying from a 10-stroke deficit going into the final round.
Mike was the youngest player, joining four seniors and a junior.
“They were glad he was on the team because he sure helped,” Birky said.
As athletes sometimes do, Mike got his share of teasing. Nothing too mean.
“He had to steel himself against that,” Birky said. “Everyone got along. They were all really good kids.”
“We loved to pick on him in a good way,” said Jeff Landskroner, one of the seniors on the 1981 team. “If one of the guys ran out of golf balls, we’d steal them from Mike. He was a very good sport. We razzed him a lot, and he took it incredibly well. He was a big part of our team.”
Birky spent 27 years as Danville golf coach. For that special team, he didn’t need to do much instructing.
“The three best players I had (in terms of stroke average) were on that team,” Birky said. “Small was No. 3. Jeff Landskroner was the best player I ever had. The second best was Brett Springer. That’s how good that team was. Springer won the sectional and Landskroner finished 10th in the state.”
Landskroner said Mike was a “good, dedicated player, who practiced hard.”
“He never quit,” his old teammate said.
Landskroner now lives near Springfield, Mo., where he is regional sales manager for Medley Equipment Company. He remains a Small fan four decades later.
“He’s an awesome role model,” he said. “He’s very good with people and he’s great with his kids.”
Mike was the captain his senior year. That’s when the “coaching” started, and Birky said Small was the encouraging type.
“He expected the other kids to work like he did,” Birky said. “When you see the best player on your team working harder than everybody else, you better work, too.”
Birky, who retired from coaching and teaching, is happy for the success of all of his golfers. Mike is more visible than most, and he still sees him at tournaments when Birky works as a golf official.
“I’m proud of my golfers who worked hard and knew how to be good citizens,” Birky said.
Do the right thingOne of Birky’s favorite stories about Small happened after Mike was in college.
Playing in the state amateur at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin, Mike was in the final pairing. On a long par 3, Mike hit his tee shot far down a hill. The other players couldn’t see Mike, who chipped to within 4 feet of the cup. After he tapped in, the others congratulated him for his excellent par.
“Mike said, ‘It wasn’t par. You couldn’t see down there, but I had to chip out. I had a bogey,’” Birky said.
Nobody would have known had he shaved a stroke.
“That says everything about how he was in everything,” Birky said. “Worked hard. Honest. What he expects from his players is what he was.”
Down spotThese days, Mike admits he wasn’t always on his best behavior.
“There were times in high school when I was a brat,” he said. “School back then was a necessary evil. I knew I had to get through it. It wasn’t something I enjoy, embrace. I got distracted very easily.”
It must not have been blatant. Birky had Mike in his difficult human anatomy class, which for many students meant their first B ever. Mike did well in the class, and then earned his business degree at Illinois.
Raising his gameMoore began working with Mike after his senior year at Danville High School.
“I started helping with his swing,” Moore said.
Mike worked during the summers at the Danville Country Club, keeping his game sharp while earning some extra cash.
Moore was impressed with Mike’s maturity.
“He kept his nose pretty clean,” Moore said. “He always went down the straight line pretty much.”
What opened as a boss/employee relationship has turned into a lifetime friendship.
“I’ve watched him on pretty much all the steps, from college days all the way through playing on the PGA Tour,” Moore said.
Early in his pro career, Mike made Danville his home base.
“I made a lot of good friends over there,” Mike said.
While Moore didn’t think of Mike as a future coach back in the day, he isn’t surprised it worked out that way. He’s taken Illinois golf, which will compete May 16-18 at an NCAA regional in New Haven, Conn., to an unprecedented level of success since he took control of the program in 2000.
“Mike is the type of person that if he decides he wants to do something, he is going to do it well,” Moore said.
“He knows the golf swing. He knows how to play. He knows how to compete. He knows how to think. He’s got experiences that a lot of coaches at his level don’t have.”
Mike has been able to recruit winning players to the Illini program despite some of the geographic drawbacks.
“When college kids are thinking about going to play someplace, Mike Small’s name is mentioned,” Moore said. “Mike Small happens to be at Illinois.”
Current pros Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, Nick Hardy and others serve as Mike’s proof.
“Those are his salesmen,” Moore said. “If a kid from Belgium is coming over to the United States, where do you think he is going to go?”