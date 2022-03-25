CHAMPAIGN — They need to update Chase Brown’s picture on the Illinois football website. He doesn’t look like the same guy.
About a month ago, the junior running back cut his long hair.
“I forgot all my hair at home,” Brown said after Thursday’s spring football practice at Memorial Stadium. “I’m making it easier for you (reporters).”
He still has hair. Just not as much of it. Brown had been thinking about cutting it “for a long time.”
“It was just so much under the helmet,” Brown said. “I’m way faster now.”
After the haircut, Brown’s teammates let him have it. Like friends do.
“I didn’t hear the end of it,” Brown said.
His brother, Illini safety Sydney Brown, isn’t a fan of the new look. And not just because the twins have lost the ability to easily fool people.
“It hurt me a little bit inside,” Sydney said.
Short hair or long, it is a big spring for Chase Brown and the Illini. They weren’t happy finishing under .500 for the 10th consecutive season last year.
The struggles on offense in 2021 led to a change at coordinator, with Barry Lunney Jr. replacing Tony Petersen.
“In the spring you get good at the small details of the new offense,” Brown said.
“I’m looking forward to getting better and better with the guys and just keep on that upward trend.”
Two freshmen running backs are with the team this spring after graduating early from high school: Jordan Anderson (Joliet Catholic) and Aidan Laughery (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley). Brown is setting a good example.
“Right now, I’m just trying to make sure I show them my ways as far as extra work,” Brown said. “They are both naturally talented. I’m excited for the future.”
The linchpinYes, quarterback Tommy DeVito is important to the offensive success of Illinois in 2022. The Syracuse transfer takes over after three years of Brandon Peters as the primary starter.
But Brown is the key to making the offense go. Lunney talks about the importance of the run game. That’s good news for Brown, Josh McCray and the rest of the backs.
Brown ran for 1,005 yards in 2021, becoming the first Illini since Reggie Corbin in 2018 to top 1,000. Corbin was the first since Mikel Leshoure set the school record with 1,697 yards in 2010.
“I was able to reflect a lot on last season in the postseason and over the break,” Brown said. “What I’m looking to is this season coming up. My mind is on what I can do better than I did last year. Every single day, I am looking for ways to improve.”
In his Illinois career, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Brown has 1,563 rushing yards, good for 26th on the school’s all-time list. He is just behind George Uremovich.
Brown and running backs coach Cory Patterson have looked at the list of Brown’s 1,000-yard company.
“A few of them reached out on Twitter,” Brown said.
If Brown matches his 2021 total, he will move into the career top 10. He need 1,423 yards to move past Antoineo Harris into second place.
And what about career leader Robert Holcombe? It will take Brown coming back in 2023, his final year of eligibility. In the age of early departures and immediate transfers, Holcombe’s 4,105 yards are almost unreachable.
Brown has plenty of goals for 2022, almost entirely team-related. They are written on his mirror.
“I look at it every day,” Brown said.
Of course, another 1,000-yard season (or better) is on the mirror. So is playing in a bowl and winning the Big Ten.
Brown has been a part of two bowl teams, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl while at Western Michigan in 2018 and the Redbox Bowl while redshirting at Illinois in 2019.
“I’m a goal-oriented person,” Brown said. “As long as I have my mind on something that I can chase, that’s what I go after.”
Work to do
The offensive line has to be rebuilt after losing long-time starters Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe. Alex Palczewski and Julian Pearl are the two holdovers.
“We have talented guys up front. It’s just them meshing together this spring,” Brown said. “It takes time for linemen to jell and get a feel for each other. I’m sure it’s going to happen quickly.”
Brown still owes the guys a meal for helping him hit 1,000 yards last season.
“When everybody comes back, I’ll take them out for a good dinner,” he said.
Other items are on Brown’s to-do list. He will graduate in May with a communications degree before working on a graduate degree in the fall while playing his fourth season with the Illini.
“It was kind of weird because I lost at least a semester and a half of credits when I transferred in,” Brown said. “I made up for it over the summer.”