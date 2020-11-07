What a rough first half for Illinois, which trails Minnesota 28-7 at halftime at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Here's what's on my mind:
ON THE FIELD
— Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck showed his cleverness on the first drive, ordering a quick kick on fourth and short inside Illinois territory. It didn't help a ton, with the ball rolling out at the 19. He would have been better off going for the first down. Minnesota is hampered because of injuries to its specialists.
— We should be surprised when Jake Hansen DOESN'T force a fumble in a game. He was at it again in the first quarter, knocking the ball away from the Mohamad Ibrahim with 10 minutes left. Hansen now has 10 forces at Illinois, on track to catch the great Simeon Rice for the school record. Good company.
— Every possession is golden for Illinois, so the team can't afford mistakes that stop drives. It happened against with about nine minutes left in the first quarter, when Alex Palczewski got called for holding, leading to an Illinois punt.
— Fortunately for Illinois, it is covered when it comes to punting. All-Big Ten punter and Ray Guy Award candidate Blake Hayes pinned the Gophers down at their 7 with a well-placed boot. Hayes does that a lot. Former Illini head coach Lou Tepper used to say "the punt is the most important part of the game." I understand.
— We saw why Minnesota was happy Rashod Bateman said "I'll wait" to the NFL with 13:23 left in the first half. The superstar receiver caught a well-thrown pass from Tanner Morgan for a 5-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. My guess is the Illini would have liked for Bateman to move to pro football early. In fact, he had to petition the NCAA to return to Minnesota.
— Hard to judge new Illinois starting quarterback Coran Taylor in the first half. He threw just seven passes and ran seven times for a combined 40 yards. Unlike Purdue, Minnesota had a full week to prepare for Taylor and clearly has done a good job so far.
— Another mistake by the Illinois defense with 10:28 left in the first half. Defensive back Derrick Smith got called for targeting against Ibrahim and will be lost for the rest of the game. Illinois is already razor-thin in the secondary. Ibrahim scored a few plays later to give the Gophers a 21-0 lead. The way the Illinois offense is playing that is a very steep hill to climb.
— Great to see Illinois tailback Mike Epstein breaking into the clear. His 63-yard run in the second quarter was a career best. His previous longest gain was a 58-yarder against Iowa in 2017. Epstein finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
— Going in, I expected a shootout. Minnesota's defense struggled in the first two games and its offense can be potent. Illinois showed enough offensive oomph in the second half against Purdue that I figured it could move the ball against the Gophers. Well, I got it half right. Minnesota is well on its way to my predicted 42 points. But Illinois has a lot of work to do to get to 35.
— The Illini aren't getting much production out of lead receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe. He had one catch for 8 yards in the first half. Illinois can't compete without him being an integral part of the offense. He certainly will be targeted plenty after intermission. Right?
OFF THE FIELD
— Another perfect day at 1402 S. First St. That makes two in a row. I remember fall days in past seasons when you needed a parka. Not now. This time it was a light windbreaker, mostly for the anticipated postgame drop in temperature. (I get cold easily). There is a steady wind blowing that could make field goals an adventure.
— I need to do a better job of reading the gameday instructions sent from the Illinois sports information department. If I had, I would have realized I couldn't get in the place until noon. I was on site at about 11:45 and had to wait. The folks at the gate were very nice about it and didn't make me feel like a dope. So, for the Ohio State game Nov. 28, I will arrive 150 minutes before the game. Unless I forget, which is possible.
— The later start Saturday gave me pregame options. As I wrote Friday, I watched some of the early Big Ten games. Actually, I was flipping back and forth between football and coverage of the presidential race. It's important to keep up with current events, don't you think?
— Back to the early games, Iowa has apparently recovered from its 0-2 start. The Hawkeyes rolled Michigan State, winning 49-7. Iowa lost close games to Purdue and Northwestern to open the season. A play or two here or there and Kirk Ferentz's guys could be 3-0. The Gophers host Iowa next Friday night in the annual Floyd of Rosedale game. Should be fun.
— The Northwestern-Nebraska game is in the books with the Wildcats holding on for their third win. The Illini visit both teams later in the season. Another rough start for Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who has yet to find the success he had at Central Florida. He will be given every chance to turn the program in Lincoln because of his history there. But the patience will wear thin eventually.
— Next up for Illinois is a long trip to Rutgers. In the first year with Greg Schiano back in town, the Scarlet Knights are much better than the team that lost here 38-10 last season. Schiano will have his team ready. His history with Illinois goes back to the Ron Zook era, when the teams played in consecutive seasons. Illinois won in 2004 thanks to a winning performance by quarterback Tim Brasic. Rutgers got even in 2005, winning 33-0.
AT THE STADIUM
— On the videoboard, Illinois showed messages from parents of the Illinois football players. Very cool idea. It must be great/nerve-wracking to have a child playing football at a high level. The scholarship is a good thing, too.
— About 15 minutes before the game, word came out that the Illini would be without 15 players for the Minnesota game. The most significant additions to the list were cornerback Nate Hobbs and backup quarterback Matt Robinson, who got hurt against Purdue.
— Hobbs struggled in the first two games. It makes a lot of sense that he might have been battling an injury. That helps explain the apparent drop in performance.
— There is so much wisdom today in the auxiliary press box. I am with News-Gazette icon Loren Tate, who just turned 89. Joining us in the booth is longtime Danville Commercial-News sports editor Fowler Connell, who is 96. Two amazing sports reporters in a small space. I feel blessed to be in their presence. Really cool.