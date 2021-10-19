For more than a decade, Joe Thompson has been part of the Urbana High School Hall of Fame committee.
Last week, the labor of love hit close to home for the 65-year-old UHS alum. For the second time.
Thompson’s son, Michael, a former Tiger golfer, baseball and basketball player, was inducted into the Urbana Hall. Michael, a Class of 2013 graduate, follows brother Rich into the Hall.
Dad was there as a representative of the committee.
“It was pretty cool,” Joe said. “It was kind of culmination. It was a nice venue and an awfully good soccer game, too.”
Urbana didn’t have a Hall of Fame ceremony in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year, eight total athletes are being inducted, divided into two dates.
The Thompsons were multisport athletes with the Tigers. Rich played golf, basketball and ran track.
“They played everything in middle school and tried to figure it out as they went along,” Joe said, “They are kind of throwbacks.
Michael’s favorite sport: Whichever one was in season.
“Michael had nine high school letters, which is kind of unusual these days with the specialization,” Joe said. “Kids zero in on one sport or the other, which is fine.”
Rich Thompson went into the Urbana Hall in 2012. Like with Michael this year, Joe was there.
“I’ve seen it up close a couple of times,” Joe said.
A third Thompson, Ben, played baseball and golf for Urbana.
Joe joined the Urbana Hall of Fame committee in 2010. Happily.
“It’s such a collection of outstanding people,”
Joe said.
“It’s one of those commitees that is fun to be a part of.”