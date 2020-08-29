I make the following statement with extreme confidence: Nick Hardy is going to win. In a big way. In Steve Stricker-like fashion.
It’s isn’t an “if,” it’s a “when.” Might even happen this week. Or next.
Fresh off a tie for fifth place at Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Hardy continued play Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championships in Newburgh, Ind. The event is being hosted by Victoria National Golf Club.
The former Illinois standout heads into the weekend in a respectable position, tied for 35th after a two-day total shows him with a 3-under 141.
Hardy entered the event ranked 15th in the Korn Ferry standings.
“I’m playing good golf so far this summer,” Hardy said. “I am definitely playing with confidence. The game is good.
“This is an important week.”
Normally, his current standing would mean Hardy is a few weeks away from earning his PGA Tour card.
In the past, the top-50 finishers on the junior circuit moved up to The Show.
No need to tell you, these are anything but normal times living amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because of a reduced schedule on the PGA Tour, officials have decided to cancel the usual promotion.
That’s great news for the guys who are struggling to stay in the Top 125, but bad news for the best from the Korn Ferry.
The Korn Ferry Tour will now combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons before deciding who gets to move up.
It’s a bummer for Hardy.
So, he will plug away and work toward his forever goal: a spot on the PGA Tour. And a win or wins once he gets there.
“I don’t like thinking too far into the future,” Hardy said. “But I’m pleased to be where I’m at right now. No doubt about it. I definitely saw myself having success at some point in my career, and it’s nice it’s going on right now.”
There is still plenty to shoot for. The top five at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and top five on the money list earn berths into this year’s U.S. Open. Hardy has already played in the national championship three times and would like to reach No. 4.
The top 10 in the final Korn Ferry standings in 2020 will have access to PGA Tour additional events in 2021.
Good work
Hardy is looking for his first Korn Ferry win of the season. He has been close, finishing as high as a tie for third at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.
Hardy has made the cut in 13 of 16 starts, with five top-10 finishes and nine in the top 25.
He has made $160,393 this season ... so far.
“I’ve been really consistent, which is nice to see,” Hardy said. “Week in and week out, I’ve been putting myself in good position to have a good finish.”
Yes, the money is good. But life on the road hasn’t been easy. Especially in the middle of a global pandemic.
“Honestly, I haven’t had much life away from the course,” Hardy said. “I’ve been on the road 11 of the last 12 weeks. It’s been nice being able to work. I’m lucky to be able to playing and competing out on this Tour.”
The 24-year-old Northbrook native has been splitting his time between Illinois and Scottsdale, Ariz.
COVID-19 is a concern for Hardy. Players are tested every week.
“Being on the road, you are probably decently exposed to it,” Hardy said. “For sure, I’ve been aware.
“It factors into my decisions pretty much all day. It’s something everyone is dealing with out here.”
Home cookin’This week’s tournament is the first of three in a row close to home for Hardy. Next week, it’s the Lincoln Land Championship at Springfield’s Panther Creek Country Club. On Sept. 10-13, Hardy has the Evans Scholarship Invitational at Chicago Highlands Club in Westchester.
“It’s great being back in the Midwest,” Hardy said.
Playing without crowds hasn’t been much of an adjustment.
“It’s really not been that big of a difference for me other than sometimes my family, my parents, like to come out for tournaments and they can’t really do that,” Hardy said.
Of course, every week on the Korn Ferry Tour, there is a crowd of former Illini in the field. Hardy is joined this season by fellow alums Scott Langley, Luke Guthrie, Brian Campbell and D.A. Points.
“I like to try to play practice rounds with them when I can,” Hardy said. “I’m close to all of them.”
Hardy keeps in contact with Illinois coach Mike Small.
“Coach Small is vital to all our success out here,” Hardy said. “He does it all for us. Anything we need, he is there for a us.
“Coach has meant a lot to my career. I learned a lot on the golf course and off the golf course.”
Hardy continues to follow the Illini program. He is thrilled that seniors Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto are returning for their final seasons after the pandemic wiped out their slate this past spring.
“That’s huge for the team,” Hardy said. “They are great players. I think it’s going to not only benefit the team, but it’s going to benefit them, too.”