On the growing list of men’s college basketball messes in recent years, the one at New Mexico State ranks near the top.
The coach, Greg Heiar, is out in his first year. Without rehashing the disturbing details, Heiar was let go because of season-long hazing incidents involving members of the team.
No question somebody had to be held accountable, and the buck often stops with the head coach.
There is a local connection. Heiar is the brother-in-law of first-year Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green.
New Mexico State shut its men’s basketball program down for the rest of the season, a rare move that tells you the severity of the problems in Las Cruces, a city similar in size to Champaign-Urbana.
No decisions have been made about the future of the program. But to me, there is an obvious solution: find a coach with an impeccable reputation for doing things the right way.
I even have the guy in mind: Bruce Weber.
Currently, the leader of the 2005 Illinois NCAA tournament runners-up is doing a splendid job in the BTN studio.
It is great to see him a couple nights each week, offering his expertise.
When he first took the gig, I asked Weber if he was done with coaching, and he said it would “have to be the right thing.”
Fixing a place that is broken qualifies. Never has a school needed Weber more than New Mexico State does right now.
The Aggies athletic director, Mario Moccia, is certainly familiar with Weber’s work. He was the AD at Southern Illinois after Weber’s successful run in Carbondale. Moccia heard stories. All of them good. And he hired one of Weber’s proteges, Chris Lowery, as the Salukis coach in 2004. Lowery, who worked with Weber for 11 seasons at Kansas State, is currently on Chris Collins’ staff at Northwestern.
Time on their sideNo rush to fill the position at New Mexico State. Deliberation is crucial at a school where the fan base can’t be happy with all the off-the-court troubles.
Weber checks all the boxes. Stellar reputation. Excellent Xs and Os. Great with the media. A sterling coaching history with multiple NCAA tournament bids and a run to the 2005 title game.
Oh, and he is available. Tomorrow if the school wants.
Weber is living the good life in St. Louis with wife Megan. If he is itching to try coaching one more time, it will likely be a family decision.
The immediate expectations in Las Cruces for the next guy will be low. If a coach wins there in a few years, there will be nothing but praise and more money. Heiar wasn’t being paid a fortune. Most of his deal, unfortunately, included performance incentives.
Weber got paid plenty during long stays at Illinois and Kansas State. He doesn’t need the cash.
The challenge is the incentive. He has already led three programs to the NCAA tournament. Why not try to make it four?
He is a young 66 with plenty of energy. Doubtless, he has learned that semi-retirement has some flaws. Busy all his life, it might be a treat to jump back into coaching again. Knowing it won’t be forever.
Proud historyThey started playing basketball at New Mexico State in 1906 and the sport has mostly been a hit. Especially, when the late, great Lou Henson was in charge.
In his nine seasons at the school from the mid-1960s to mid-1970s, Henson won 71 percent of his games. With Jimmy Collins on the team, they helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in 1970, where they lost to champion UCLA.
Henson’s work drew the attention of Illinois, which hired him before the 1975-76 season. In 21 years on the job, Henson became Illinois’ leader in wins with 424 victories and then a beloved community figure.
But he wasn’t done coaching. In 1997, Henson returned as the Aggies coach after Neil McCarthy was forced out because of academic scandals. Henson stayed eight seasons the second time, retiring as the school’s career wins leader.
Reggie Theus, Marvin Menzies and Paul Weir (for one season) took turns as New Mexico State coaches with moderate success.
Chris Jans recently led the Aggies to four NCAA tournament appearances in five seasons, earning him a job at Mississippi State. That’s when New Mexico State picked Heiar, which led to the current predicament.
Plenty of coaches are capable of taking a shot at New Mexico State. But the thought of another former Illini boss following Henson’s lead is appealing.
A fact that won’t be lost on the folks making the call in Las Cruces. The court at the Pan American Center is named in Henson’s honor. It would be special to see Weber working there.