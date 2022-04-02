Asmussen | Hawthorne making all the right career moves
CHAMPAIGN — I first talked to Terry Hawthorne 14 years ago, when he was an every down star football player at East St. Louis. He was News-Gazette All-Stater Player of the Year in 2008, the first Flyer honored in 17 years. Playing on offense, defense and special teams, Hawthorne led East Side to the state title his senior year. I visited Hawthorne at the high school and talked to those closest to him, including his mom Diane and coach Darren Sunkett.
It was not the my last interaction with Hawthorne, who joined Ron Zook’s Illinois team in 2009.
Hawthorne had a successful four-year career in Champaign-Urbana, making 34 starts. He earned Defensive MVP honors in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, turning the game in Illinois’ favor with a pick-six.
Hawthorne was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL draft. He also played in the Canadian Football League.
After pro football ended for Hawthorne, he started coaching at his prep alma mater East St. Louis. As an assistant coach, he helped the Flyers’ program to another state title.
Just last year, Hawthorne returned to Illinois to work on Bret Bielema’s staff as director of high school personnel and Illini relations. It wasn’t a high-paying gig ($55,000 salary) but brought him back to the college game.
Now, Hawthorne is making another move, with the help and blessing of Bielema.
This week, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman hired Hawthorne as a defensive analyst. Hawthorne is already on the job in Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks are in the middle of spring practice, which closes on April 16.
Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season that ended with a 24-10 victory against Penn State in the Outback Bowl. The Razorbacks’ difficult 2022 schedule opens with a home game against Cincinnati on Sept. 3 and includes a visit from Alabama (Oct. 1). Defending national champion Georgia is not on the slate.
Keep an eye on Hawthorne as he rises up the football coaching ladder. The hope is he moves from analyst to an assistant job, either at Arkansas or elsewhere. His foot is now firmly planted inside the door.
Back to work
Bielema’s team holds its sixth workout of the spring on Saturday late morning/early afternoon.
The every other day sessions allow plenty of time for the coaches to evaluate the workouts while also giving the players a chance to catch up on rest and schoolwork.
With a new guy, Barry Lunney Jr., in charge of the offense, Illinois is keeping the attack behind closed doors, which should provide an advantage for Illinois in its season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Last hurrah
One-year Illini Alfonso Plummer hit a half-court shot to give his team a victory in Thursday’s three-point team shootout in New Orleans.
Plummer, who hit 98 three-pointers in his lone year at Illinois, teamed with Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard and Lynn’s Branden Ellis for the victory.
Plummer didn’t do as well in the individual three-point contest, hitting 15 but still failed to advance out of the first round.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Wisconsin’s Brad Davison reached the finals with Bohannon winning in the battle of despised Illini opponents.
Hey, at least their eligibility is up ... we hope.
Illini of the Week: Kofi Cockburn, men’s basketball
Being named Wooden Award All-American for the second consecutive time is good thing.
Now, does the man/mountain care to try for three in a row?
That answer is likely coming later in the spring or summer.
Of the 10 who made the cut this time, only Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji is still playing. A bunch of the 10, including Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Purdue’s Jadey Ivey, have announced plans to turn pro.
Don’t miss it: Baseball vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., Sunday
Forecasts call for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s on Sunday — by far the best day weather-wise for the weekend series.
The Boilermakers were sizzling as they came into town, but Dan Hartleb’s Illini cooled them off slightly with a 8-1 victory on Friday night in the series opener at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois enters Saturday’s second game of its first Big Ten home series of the young season at 11-12 overall and 3-1 in conference play. First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m.
Can’t wait
The reboot of the USFL starts April 16. On April 17, I’ll be tuning in to NBC to see the Michigan Panthers play the Houston Gamblers.
The Panthers roster includes former Illini running back Reggie Corbin.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.