For Blakes Hayes’ teammates, a trip home might mean a couple hours in the car or a short flight.
For Illinois’ All-Big Ten punter, a trip home means two days of flights and a quarantine once he arrives in Melbourne, Australia.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Hayes and his parents, Georgina and Ronan, had long conversations about what he should do next.
“There were a lot of questions that needed answers,” Hayes said.
As of Monday afternoon, Australia had 8,586 COVID-19 cases with 106 deaths. Hayes’ home state, Victoria, had 22 coronavirus deaths.
Australia, a country of 25 million, has been able to control the pandemic much better than the U.S.
Hayes would be safer at home.
But ...
“If I went home, would I be able to get back?” Hayes said.
Ultimately, they decided to have Blake stay in the United States. He spent the bulk of the spring and early summer with his girlfriend, Mira, and her family in Hettick, two hours southwest of C-U. The Macoupin County town of 172 offered the rural setting Hayes wanted.
“It was almost the perfect setup with minimal contact,” Hayes said. “It was a really safe environment there and her family was really supportive. They were able to withstand me for that long, which was good.”
Mira just earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois and is going to nursing school in Springfield in the fall. Hayes was able to work out, with Mira’s help, at nearby Greenfield High School. They would go a couple times a week to get some kicks in.
“She made it really enjoyable,” Hayes said. “She ended up learning (about punting). I was able to teach her a bit, which was cool.”
His time in Hettick helped Hayes’ game.
“Punting-wise, the break was really good to have a chance to kind of slow things down and work on my mechanics,” Hayes said. “I was able to try things I might not have been able to during a spring ball session. I was able to experiment.”
Back to school
Hayes returned to Champaign on June 6 and went into a six-day quarantine on June 8. Training started on June 15.
He is currently living in a rented house with football players Sean Coghlan, Michael Marchese, Alec McEachern, Alex Pihlstrom and Ethan Tabel.
“Probably not ideal, but we signed up for it before all this madness happened,” Hayes said. “We’re able to work out together and kind of control that, which is good.”
And they talk each other’s language. Tabel is the Illini long snapper and the rest of the guys are on the punt unit.
“I’m pretty picky with who I live with because I want to live with guys who work hard and are passionate about the football team,” Hayes said. “These guys are the classic kind of hard-working, gritty guys.”
Hayes and Tabel lived together in the past. The snaps figure to be on target.
“We can work on our craft all the time,” Hayes said.
Hayes and his roommates are trying to stay safe in the time of COVID-19.
“It’s going good,” Hayes said. “The football department is doing a really good job of maintaining that and keeping us in check.”
Last Wednesday, Hayes and his teammates had their weekly COVID-19 test.
“We try to limit who we see,” Hayes said. “We stay close to each other. Everyone in the house, we’re cleaning everything and trying to be responsible and follow the guidelines that they give us.”
If the players test positive, they have to quarantine for two weeks. Hayes has come up clean.
“You never want to get it in the first place, but from a football sense, you don’t want to miss two weeks of training,” Hayes said.
Last stand
Three years ago, Hayes took a leap of faith. He flew 9,611 miles (give or take) to punt for Illinois.
It has worked out well. He is a three-year starter with NFL potential. His average has improved each season and he enters his final year looking for big things personally and team-wise.
His career average (43.4 yards) is just behind Illini record-holder Steve Weatherford (43.5). That’s good company.
Hayes is hopeful to complete what he started.
“I’m feeling pretty optimistic, to be honest,” Hayes said. “Being around this facility (Smith Center) every day, it feels like a normal summer at the moment. The workouts are just as hard. It really feels like we’re preparing for a season. We have a mindset that we’re definitely going to play.”
The opener against Illinois State is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.
“I definitely think there will be a game.” Hayes said. “We’ll be ready to for sure.”
His first three seasons, Hayes’ parents made the long trip to Illinois for two or three games. That’s the plan in 2020 too, with Georgina and Ronan wanting to visit in November.
“They’ve had flights booked for a while,” Hayes said. “The Australian government is limiting people coming over to America at the moment. You have to have a legitimate reason to come over. I think watching Illinois play football is a good reason. Hopefully, it all works out.”
The spring and summer have been dominated by news off the field. Besides the pandemic, there have been protests across the globe about racial injustice and police brutality.
Of course, Hayes supports his teammates.
“I tried to educate myself as much as possible,” Hayes said. “It’s different in Australia, a different environment.”
Illinois athletes have had conversations about the issues.
“They were able to discuss their feelings and experiences,” Hayes said. “I try to sit back and listen. That’s the first part of understanding.”