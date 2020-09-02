Oh, yes, it would have been a delight to listen in Tuesday to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s phone conversation with President Donald Trump. Though I’m pretty sure that’s a crime.
To be clear, it’s a crime for me listening in, not for the Commish and the Prez to chat about sports and college football.
The call, which reportedly lasted 15-20 minutes, was arranged Monday by the White House, the Big Ten said in a statement on Tuesday.
Apparently, there isn’t anything else going on in the country. Whether or not the Big Ten plays football this fall tops everyone’s list of concerns. Who knew?
Though I didn’t hear the call, I can guess how it went. Something like this:
DT: Hello Kevin, this is the President.
KW: Barack Obama! What an honor.
DT: No, the current president.
KW: Oh, sorry. My bad.
DT: It happens.
KW: How I can I help you Mr. President? Need some advice on Kenosha or Portland? My idea would be to issue a vague statement with few details. Wait a week, then issue another vague statement with fewer details. And talk only to BTN.
DT: No, this is more important. It’s about football. I know you shut down the season and plan to play in the spring. Nobody has ever tried football in the spring.
KW: Mr. President, weren’t you an owner when the USFL played in the spring?
DT: Let’s not go there. Although I do still have the $3 I won from the NFL in our lawsuit. Easy money.
Anyway, I want the Big Ten to start the season IMMEDIATELY!!!! Send Ohio State-Oregon on the field Saturday. I hear this Justin Fields is the next Doug Flutie.
KW: Mr. President, Ohio State has barely practiced after I delayed the season. The Buckeyes won’t be ready for at least a few weeks. We still have concerns about COVID-19.
DT: What’s that? Just kidding. That got them rolling in the virtual aisles at the RNC Convention. Besides, it will be gone by April, err, May, err June, err July, err August, err September. Well, eventually.
KW: I appreciate the advice. We are going to do studies, then study the studies, then file a report. Then hem and haw. Then, take a vote, but keep it a secret. Until the pesky media forces our hands and we tell them it was 11-3.
DT: Ahhh, the media. Do you have that in the Big Ten?
KW: Definitely. Reporters are always asking questions and writing mean things about me when I don’t answer. I haven’t even been here a year and they want to know everything. They keep talking about Jim Delany as if he could fix it.
DT: Been there, done that. I’ve worked 3 1/2 years and everything is going great.
KW: Really! That gives me hope.
DT: It should. As long as you’re not talking about the health of the nation, the economy, unemployment, school openings, race relations or social justice. But hey, the NBA is thriving under my watch. Baseball is being played. And golf. The NFL is about to start. So, I’ve got that going for me.
KW: Mr. President, it seems like you spout a bunch of lines from Bill Murray movies.
DT: That’s the fact, Jack.
KW: Mr. President, are you a big football fan?
DT: I was when I owned the New Jersey Generals, not to be confused with the Washington Generals, who always lose to the Harlem Globetrotters. The New Jersey version was much better. Very much better. We had Flutie and Herschel Walker. Then we folded.
Hold on a second Kevin, my buddy is on the other line. Vlad, how’s it going? What do you think about a Moscow entry in the NHL? Might have to make it happen before November.
KW: Mr. President, it is still me. Who’s Vlad?
DT: Never mind. Wrong number.
DT: Kevin, tell me about the Big Ten. How many teams?
KW: Good question. We have 14 schools. The bad math is not my fault. It happened before I got here.
DT: So, you’ve got all the biggies: Penn, Fordham, Trump University?
KW: I thought you closed down. And didn’t have a campus.
Actually, it’s Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. There, I named them all without asking Siri for help.
DT: Don’t like, like (Mike Pence, I think), like, don’t like, don’t like the governor, ditto, iffy, like, don’t like, like, like, like (Pence again, I think), why are they in there? and like.
KW: Wow, you have an opinion on everybody. Wish I could do that. Though my list would be a bit different from your list.
DT: So, what’s it going to take to get you back on the field now? Free Kid Rock concert? Chachi’s autograph? A complete bedroom set from My Pillow? You name it.
KW: How about a vaccine for the coronavirus? And a national mask mandate.
DT: Click.
KW: Hello. Anyone. Anyone.
KW (to the outer office): Hey everyone, you won’t believe who I just talked to. And I’m getting an autograph from Chachi.
