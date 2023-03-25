CHAMPAIGN — Who did Aaron Henry quote in his first spring press conference as Illinois defensive coordinator?
Bill Belichick? Nick Saban? Kirby Smart?
Nope. Someone wiser than those three: His grandmother.
“In the words of my grandmother, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t break it,’” Henry said earlier this week in the Memorial Stadium press box.
Grandma is right when it comes to the Illinois defense. On its primary job, keeping the opponents from scoring points, nobody was better at it in 2022 than Illinois.
Led by now-Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, the Illini permitted a nation-best 12.7 points per game. Iowa was second at 13.3.
No surprise those teams wrestled to a 9-6 decision in October at Memorial Stadium that Bret Bielema’s Illini ended up winning.
The Illinois defense finished third in the country in total yards allowed, eighth in passing yards allowed and 10th in rushing yards allowed.
Henry played a big part in the success, serving as Walters’ secondary coach the past two seasons. When Walters moved 90 minutes east, Henry was a logical choice to take over the Illinois defense.
Henry isn’t starting from scratch. The defensive philosophy at Illinois is established and effective.
“There will be some small, minor tweaks, but we’re going to do what we do,” Henry said. “I think our players have a really good feel of that. It’s just making sure we’ve got the right guys to do it.”
Starting with Tuesday’s crack-of-dawn workout, Henry has 15 spring practices for any changes he wants to make.
“Spring is a great time to find out if we can do those things,” Henry said. “I think the beauty in all of this is the players we have on our roster, there’s a great chance we’re going to have them for the rest of the season. You get to find out what guys can do and what they can’t do.”
Imposing their will
Henry said there has been an expectation set that “Illinois is going to be play good defense.
“It’s a privilege to have expectations,” he said. “We’re going to close the middle of the field and get after the quarterback. All that good stuff.”
Without some of the bad: Ill-timed penalties, off-the-field issues.
“At the end of the day, you guys expect a certain brand of football to be played defensively and so do we,” Henry said.
A year ago, the secondary led the Illini defense, with nobody better than All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
This year, the secondary is younger, so the focus shifts to the guys up front.
Keith Randolph Jr., Johnny Newton and Gabe Jacas give Illinois one of the best defensive lines in the country.
“There’s no secret we’re going to be very loaded up front,” Henry said. “We’ve got a bunch of real dudes up front.”
Line play remains the key to success in the Big Ten. Just like it was during Henry’s playing days at Wisconsin.
“If you have a really good front seven, you have a chance,” he said. “I don’t care what year it is.”
Illinois has a new assistant coach working with the outside linebackers, Charlie Bullen. He will help improve the pass rush.
“It’s a whole new element,” Henry said. “I’d take a sack over a PBU any day of the week.”
Open jobs
Besides Witherspoon, Henry needs to replace secondary starters Sydney Brown and Quan Martin.
Henry has a string of candidates for the starting and key reserve spots. He won’t try to figure out who is playing where until closer to the start of the season.
“We let that play out,” he said. “There are going to be some guys who rep at corner, they’re going to rep at safety, they’re going to rep at nickel. As a coaching staff, we’ve just got to have an open mind. ‘What is this kid’s capabilities? What can and can’t he do?’ Once spring ball is over, we’ll have a great feel for that. Today, we don’t.”
The ability to play multiple positions will help the Illini in the future. The NFL craves versatility.
“It’s trying to put our players in the best position to have success,” Henry said.
Henry got a sneak peak at some of the candidates during the ReliaQuest Bowl. Brown and Witherspoon sat out the game, creating playing time for Xavier Scott, Matthew Bailey and Tyler Strain.
“They shined,” Henry said. “The moment wasn’t too big for them.”
Henry recalled a meeting with the secondary before fall camp. He told the players “at some point in time, somebody is going to be called into the line of duty that nobody knows about. Don’t know when it is.”
It was Henry’s way of making sure the players were prepared when their moment came.
“I’m very, very encouraged about our young secondary,” he said. “I’m extremely confident in these young men going forward.”
Before the 2022 season, Witherspoon wasn’t considered to be one of the best in the country. Now he is, which will be verified when he is selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
“There are going to be a couple of guys emerge out of this defense that nobody is really talking about,” Henry said. “That’s the great thing about coaching.”