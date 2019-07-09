Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette L-R-Mary Henson talks with Josh Whitman as Brad Underwood chats with Wendy, Phoenix, Kendall and Kota Gill along with Lou Henson at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Wendy Gill, left, video's husband Kendall being interviewed by the media at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Brad Underwood, Josh Whitman and Lou Henson at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Kendall Gill watches his ball after teeing off on the Orange Course at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Kendall Gill watches his ball after teeing off on the Orange Course at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette L-R-Mary Henson talks with Josh Whitman as Brad Underwood chats with Wendy, Phoenix, Kendall and Kota Gill along with Lou Henson at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Wendy Gill, left, video's husband Kendall being interviewed by the media at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Brad Underwood, Josh Whitman and Lou Henson at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Kendall Gill watches his ball after teeing off on the Orange Course at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Kendall Gill watches his ball after teeing off on the Orange Course at the 30th annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit at the University of Illinois Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy on Monday, July 8, 2019.
The 87-year-old Henson has been a bit under the weather recently. But he was feeling good Monday.
“Everything’s going well,” Mary Henson said. “Lou’s getting stronger and walking better.”
Henson wasn’t going to miss a chance to see Gill.
“I’ll come as long as Kendall is coming,” Henson said.
He’s already looking ahead to the 2020 edition.
“I’ll be here next year,” Henson said.
Gill was thrilled to see Henson.
“It means everything to have Coach Henson here,” Gill said. “Coach Henson is one of the toughest human beings I have ever been around. We all know about his health struggles over the past couple years, but Coach finds a way, even when he’s not feeling well, to come out to the golf outing.
“In the back of my mind, I’m like ‘Coach is going to be here.’ He’s in great spirits. Even if he wasn’t feeling well, he wouldn’t let you know it.”
The Hensons have been an important part of Gill’s life. And the lives of his former teammates.
“We all still stay in touch with Coach and Mrs. Henson because they are our family,” Gill said. “We came in as boys and we left as men. A big reason for that is because of Coach Henson and his wife Mary.”
The Hensons are big Gill fans. Always have been. Always will be.
“Kendall has a lot of respect for the coaching staff, for teammates and the University of Illinois,” Lou Henson said. “It doesn’t surprise me that he comes back all the time.”
“Kendall has always been the star of our show for the dedication he has had to the Cunningham Children’s Home and both communities,” Mary Henson said. “It’s extraordinary.”
Another Hall call
On Aug. 12, the Hensons will travel to Norman, Okla., for his latest honor. The coach, an Okay native, is being inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
His class includes former Sooners football coach Bob Stoops, Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields and baseball standout Mickey Tettleton.
The Oklahoma Sports Hall is loaded with football players and coaches: Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, Barry Switzer and Jim Thorpe, to name a few.
Plenty of basketball representation exists, too. Henson joins Henry Iba, Bill Self, Eddie Sutton, Billy Tubbs, Wayman Tisdale and others.
“It’s really cool,” Mary Henson said.
The Hensons have more events to look forward to. In December, they will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.
“That’s a long time to be married to the same one,” Lou Henson said.