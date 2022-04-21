CHAMPAIGN — In a little more than three months, Bret Bielema opens his second Illinois football training camp.
In a little more than four months, the games begin.
What will Year 2 with the Illini look like for the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach? You have a chance to find out at 6:30 p.m. Thursday by attending the spring game inside Memorial Stadium, watching on BTN or listening on WDWS.
Illinois hosts its annual intrasquad scrimmage, which is free and open to the public. Certain Illini players we know won’t participate, including quarterback Art Sitkowski and defensive lineman Keith Randolph.
If the game follows the pattern of recent spring scrimmages, someone from lower on the depth chart will shine.
And be talked about for the next few days. Sometimes that person continues to rise and becomes a star. Other times, the person fades into the background, never to be heard from again. I’ve got a hunch it will be the former because there are plenty of open positions on the two-deep.
Thursday’s spring game isn’t the last workout for the team, with one more practice to follow on Saturday that is closed to the public and reporters.
So this is it, a last look that fits neatly into the two-hour TV window on BTN.
What am I most eager to see? Here are my five questions going in:
1. What will Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense look like?
The word of the spring is “tempo.” But as I have discussed with some of my colleagues, that term doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone.
When a coach talks about wanting to use a tempo offense, it implies speedy. And that might be the case with Lunney.
But it can also mean slowing down the pace, allowing the offense to control the clock.
No matter what the style or personnel, it can’t help but be better than the 2021 Illinois offense, which ranked among the worst in the country. Bielema realized if he wanted the program to win more games and not finish 5-7 every season, offensive production had to improve. That’s why Lunney was brought in from Texas San Antonio, where he helped beat the Illini last season.
Based on Bielema’s pre-Illinois career, he seems to favor an offense that is strong on the run and capable in the passing game. One-dimensional doesn’t work. Balance, or the threat of balance, becomes vital.
Remember, Illinois fans and the media won’t be the only ones watching. The game will definitely be viewed by the 12 upcoming Illinois opponents. Lunney won’t give away any secrets.
Expect basic plays. The coaching staff wants plays to be run right. Turnovers and penalties are frowned upon. Illinois finished 27th in the nation in fewest penalties in 2021. Bielema hopes to see that ranking improve.
2. How well does quarterback Tommy DeVito throw?
The Syracuse transfer has one season in Champaign-Urbana. Bielema has done well in the past with one-year transfers, none better than Russell Wilson at Wisconsin during the 2011 season.
Now a longtime pro quarterback, Wilson completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,175 yards with 33 interceptions and just four interceptions. He helped the Badgers win the Big Ten.
Obviously, Illinois isn’t counting on that kind of success from DeVito. The coaches will be pleased if DeVito can duplicate his 2019 season with the Orange, where he hit 63 percent of his passes to go along with 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
The coaches will be looking at DeVito’s accuracy, arm strength and decision-making.
3. Who on defense is ready to take Kerby Joseph’s role as playmaker?The All-Big Ten safety will likely be the first Illinois player picked in next week’s NFL draft.
He tied for first in the nation with five interceptions last season and tied for third with three fumble recoveries. He was Kerby On The Spot. Joseph also finished fourth on the team with 57 tackles.
The most likely candidate to fill Joseph’s shoes is safety Sydney Brown, who already has major responsibilities as a tackler. Brown had three interceptions in 2019 but has been shut out the last two seasons. Entering his final year, he needs to show the folks at the next level he has a nose for the ball after he compiled a team-high 81 tackles a season ago.
4. Who besides Isaiah Williams is going to catch passes?
Two of the top four leaders in receptions from 2021 — tight end Daniel Barker and wide receiver Donny Navarro — have moved on to other Big Ten schools, with Barker at Michigan State and Navarro at Northwestern. They’ll get the chance to play Illinois in November (Nov. 5 for Barker in Champaign and Nov. 26 for Navarro in Evanston). But Casey Washington seems capable of more than doubling his 21 catches from 2021.
Considering Lunney’s positive experiences with tight ends, Luke Ford figures to get more than his share of targets. The pride of Carterville had 15 catches and two scores last season. Doubling those numbers seems doable. Or even tripling. This could be the year Ford lives up to the promise that once made him one of the top high school recruits in the country.
5. How do the special teams perform?
Danville will be keeping a close eye on Caleb Griffin, the likely successor to reliable kicker James McCourt.
Hugh Robertson has a tougher job, following the best punter in school history, Blake Hayes. Robertson had season-ticket holders talking during Saturday’s scrimmage as he boomed punts down the field. Likely the oldest Division I player in the country, the 29-year-old from Australia is only a redshirt freshman. He could be in school for three more years. Crikey.